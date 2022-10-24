Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Obituary, Harold “Jake” Smith
Harold “Jake” Smith, 83 of Amenia, NY passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. Born March 31, 1939, in Holmes, NY, he was the son of Joseph Smith and Florence Sprague Smith. Harold proudly served in the US Army from 1963-1965. Mr. Smith...
Obituary, Lauren M. Welsh
Lauren M. Welsh, age 76 of Wassaic, NY passed away at Sharon Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Welsh. Lauren was born April 26th,1946 in Winsted, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lucy (McAvoy) MacNeil. Lauren graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School and later Dutchess Community College. She worked at Kimberly Clark for a period, then became a Social Worker at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center where she worked for over 20 years. When the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center ended services, she transferred to The Center For Change and became an Instructor for another 18 years. Lauren retired from the State of New York with over 38 years of service and was then hired by Dutchess County at The Office for the Aging where she devoted another 11 years to community seniors. Lauren was a faithful and vital member of Christ Church in Sharon for many years. She served on the vestry and managed flower donations as well as altar guild duties. Mostly, Lauren will be remembered as the Fellowship guru as she prepared coffee and a feast every single Sunday and welcomed everyone! She is survived by son Roderick and daughter Rebecca, three grandchildren: McKenzie, Kaylyn and Garrett. A memorial service will be held at the Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon, Ct., on Saturday October 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. All other services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Audubon Center.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh
For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck, New York – On October 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, age 39, of Wappinger, NY, for Auto Stripping in the 1st degree, and four counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. On October 16,...
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer
If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man. New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York. The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police...
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York
CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York. Poughkeepsie, NY – October 24, 2022 – Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $31 million sale of Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit multifamily community in Poughkeepsie, New York.
