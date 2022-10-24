ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Plains, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Harold “Jake” Smith

Harold “Jake” Smith, 83 of Amenia, NY passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. Born March 31, 1939, in Holmes, NY, he was the son of Joseph Smith and Florence Sprague Smith. Harold proudly served in the US Army from 1963-1965. Mr. Smith...
AMENIA, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Lauren M. Welsh

Lauren M. Welsh, age 76 of Wassaic, NY passed away at Sharon Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Welsh. Lauren was born April 26th,1946 in Winsted, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lucy (McAvoy) MacNeil. Lauren graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School and later Dutchess Community College. She worked at Kimberly Clark for a period, then became a Social Worker at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center where she worked for over 20 years. When the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center ended services, she transferred to The Center For Change and became an Instructor for another 18 years. Lauren retired from the State of New York with over 38 years of service and was then hired by Dutchess County at The Office for the Aging where she devoted another 11 years to community seniors. Lauren was a faithful and vital member of Christ Church in Sharon for many years. She served on the vestry and managed flower donations as well as altar guild duties. Mostly, Lauren will be remembered as the Fellowship guru as she prepared coffee and a feast every single Sunday and welcomed everyone! She is survived by son Roderick and daughter Rebecca, three grandchildren: McKenzie, Kaylyn and Garrett. A memorial service will be held at the Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon, Ct., on Saturday October 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. All other services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Audubon Center.
WASSAIC, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh

For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rhinebeck

Rhinebeck, New York – On October 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, age 39, of Wappinger, NY, for Auto Stripping in the 1st degree, and four counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. On October 16,...
RHINEBECK, NY
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer

If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
FISHKILL, NY
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York. Poughkeepsie, NY – October 24, 2022 – Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $31 million sale of Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit multifamily community in Poughkeepsie, New York.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

