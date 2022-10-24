Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Eli Manning's Amazing Advice For Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant
Former New York Giants star Eli Manning made an appearance on ESPN's NBA in Stephen A's World and was asked what advice he would give to Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.
Perry Kitchen retires from soccer after nerve damage in leg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Perry Kitchen is retiring at age 30 after nine years in Major League Soccer and a season as captain of Scotland’s Heart of Midlothian. Kitchen last played on July 24 last year, entering for the last 15 minutes of the Columbus Crew’s match at Atlanta. He had surgery that August to repair a herniated disk in his back. “In August of 2021, I suffered a back injury that resulted in nerve damage down my right leg,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “Over the last 14 months I have tirelessly rehabbed, but my body has not recovered to the level it needs to perform.” Captain of the U.S. team at the 2009 Under-17 World Cup, Kitchen also helped Akron win the 2010 NCAA soccer championship.
