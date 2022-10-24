Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New England Patriots. Davis missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury he suffered during Week 7's win over the Denver Broncos. Elijah Moore (personal) was back at practice on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Westbrook has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Denver on Wednesday. Austin Reaves is expected to start in his place, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
numberfire.com
Raptors' Otto Porter (hamstring) out again on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, Porter has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the 76ers. His next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Friday. Christian Koloko could continue to see more minutes with Porter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph starting on Wednesday in place of Jaden Ivey (illness)
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Joseph will get the start on Wednesday with Jaden Ivey ruled out with a non-COVID illness. He is averaging 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 14.5 minutes played, and 11.4 FanDuel points per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) questionable on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Hardaway's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (hip) available Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (right hip soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Rivers was initially listed as doubtful, but he was upgraded to questionable this afternoon and then cleared shortly before tip-off. He has played a total of nine minutes in two appearances this season and is only a fringe part of the rotation. Bryn Forbes could lose some playing time, but this doesn't move the needle much at all.
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Primo (undisclosed) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Primo will not be available for undisclosed reasons. Expect Josh Richardson to play more minutes on Wednesday night with Devin Vassell also ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Dean Wade on Wednesday, Isaac Okoro to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wade will make his first start at the three after Isaac Okoro was sent to the bench on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 39.7 minutes with Cleveland's current inactives, Wade is averaging 1.11...
