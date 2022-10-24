Read full article on original website
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff 1st 2 U.S. women in top 4 since '10
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the...
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula accomplish ranking feat previously held by Venus and Serena Williams
Guadalajara Open: Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1,000 title with victory over Maria Sakkari
Jessica Pegula won her first WTA 1,000 title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open. American Pegula needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 win over her Greek opponent, and as a result rises to number three in the world rankings. The 28-year-old...
Road to the WTA Finals: Gauff and Pegula
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
4 things to know after Simona Halep tests positive for doping
The former world No. 1 Halep insists she didn't take a banned drug and is vowing to clear her name. Many in tennis are siding with her.
Evert, Navratilova to serve as ambassadors at WTA Finals
Chris Evert, winner of the inaugural season finale in 1972, to present Billie Jean King Trophy to 2022 WTA Finals singles champion; Martina Navratilova will hand over namesake doubles trophy. As the WTA’s crown jewel event returns to the United States for the first time since 2005, singles and doubles...
Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title
American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday. Oct 23 (Reuters) - American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday.
Serena Williams says chances of her returning to tennis are 'very high'
Will we see Serena Williams return to the tennis court? The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Monday that the chances are "very high." Williams made the comments while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures in San Francisco. "I am not retired," she said. "The chances (of a return) are...
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
WTA Finals 2022: Dates, prize money, format and everything you need to know
The 2022 Hologic WTA Tour season concludes next week with the tour's crown jewel, the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. The top eight singles players and doubles teams of the season will go head-to-head to crown the best of the best. Here's what you need to know as the...
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 9th consecutive match against Huesler in Basel
This was a very solid performance from Felix Auger-Aliassime who did need three sets to win 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 but did not face a single break point. Auger-Aliassime has been playing some spectacular tennis lately and he won his 9th consecutive match to move on in Basel. The Canadian faced an inspired native player Huesler who is a really strong server and he demonstrated that in this match by allowing very little to Felix overall.
Road to the WTA Finals: Xu and Yang
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Thursday: No.7 Sabalenka | No.8 Kasatkina. Doubles. Monday:...
Bouchard loses in tough comeback defeat as Fernandez also continues comeback from injury in WTA 125 in Mexico
Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Fernandez took part in the WTA 125 event in Mexico and they had different results. Bouchard took on Renata Zarazua, a solid native player that can beat if you give her the chance and Bouchard did just that. The Canadian was up 4-1 in the opening set but lost it 5-7 after completely losing her rhythm. She bounced back in super fashion winning the second et 6-1 and many expected that she will complete the comeback.
Road to the WTA Finals: Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkar hit the highest of highs and felt the lowest of lows this season. But when she needed it most, her trademark grit and determination came through to secure a second consecutive WTA Finals appearance.
Perry Kitchen retires from soccer after nerve damage in leg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Perry Kitchen is retiring at age 30 after nine years in Major League Soccer and a season as captain of Scotland’s Heart of Midlothian. Kitchen last played on July 24 last year, entering for the last 15 minutes of the Columbus Crew’s match at Atlanta. He had surgery that August to repair a herniated disk in his back. “In August of 2021, I suffered a back injury that resulted in nerve damage down my right leg,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “Over the last 14 months I have tirelessly rehabbed, but my body has not recovered to the level it needs to perform.” Captain of the U.S. team at the 2009 Under-17 World Cup, Kitchen also helped Akron win the 2010 NCAA soccer championship.
