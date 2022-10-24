St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
ST. LOUIS – A significant rain event is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Rain and some storms will spread across the region late Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.Trending – Tower Rock visitor warning: Be respectful and explore safely, MDC says
The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, with widespread 1 to 2-inch totals expected. A few spots may even see 3 inches of rain.
Flooding is not a major concern because of the recent dry weather. However, any drains that temporarily become clogged with leaves and/or trash may post brief drainage concern.St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here
Highs on Monday will be in the 70s, then cool into the low 60s Tuesday. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonably cool.
