ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday

By Kevin S. Held, Chris Higgins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361P25_0ik1jLa500

ST. LOUIS – A significant rain event is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Rain and some storms will spread across the region late Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfZt2_0ik1jLa500
Significant rain for the St. Louis area
Trending – Tower Rock visitor warning: Be respectful and explore safely, MDC says

The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, with widespread 1 to 2-inch totals expected. A few spots may even see 3 inches of rain.

Flooding is not a major concern because of the recent dry weather. However, any drains that temporarily become clogged with leaves and/or trash may post brief drainage concern.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Highs on Monday will be in the 70s, then cool into the low 60s Tuesday. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonably cool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
athleticbusiness.com

Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions

Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Weather cancels South Roxana Halloween parade Tuesday

SOUTH ROXANA — Due to the weather forecast, the Halloween parade in South Roxana planned Tuesday, Oct. 25, has been canceled. Officials said the village will offer a Trunk-or-Treat at village hall 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone who has purchased candy to throw out at the parade or...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
FOX2Now

Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A popular fast food chain will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville. Raising Cane’s is in the works, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wentzville Government. The restaurant also adds online that it is looking to hire for the future location. While...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!

ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
PACIFIC, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy