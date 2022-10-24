St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – A significant rain event is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Rain and some storms will spread across the region late Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.

Significant rain for the St. Louis area

The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, with widespread 1 to 2-inch totals expected. A few spots may even see 3 inches of rain.

Flooding is not a major concern because of the recent dry weather. However, any drains that temporarily become clogged with leaves and/or trash may post brief drainage concern.

Highs on Monday will be in the 70s, then cool into the low 60s Tuesday. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonably cool.

