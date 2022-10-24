Read full article on original website
Father pleads guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in 10-year-old son's death
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis father has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 10-year-old son earlier this year.Brandon Mayberry pleaded guilty Tuesday in the April 15 incident.The charges stated that he left a gun accessible to his 10- and 12-year-old children, and the latter accidentally shot the former.Sentencing has been set for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.Case HistoryCourt documents detail that officers were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to a reported shooting at a downtown apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man found guilty on all counts
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man charged with murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours. Carroll was charged for his role in the shooting outside of a Minneapolis...
Nicholas Kraus, charged with murder in death of activist, to change plea
MINNEAPOLIS — Nicholas Kraus, who was charged with murder after he drove his car into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis in June 2021 and killed one person, will change his plea, according to court records. Last year, Kraus was charged with intentional second-degree murder and two counts of...
Man charged in deadly Minneapolis mass shooting takes stand; argues self-defense
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Hennepin County jury must decide whether a deadly mass shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub was a justified case of self-defense. That is what the accused gunman, Jawan Carroll is arguing, that he only opened fire in a large, downtown crowd to protect himself from an armed rival who threatened to kill him.
Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: 3 more suspects charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three more suspects charged with racketeering, in a case where victims’ cell phones were stolen and mobile bank accounts drained, were arrested this week and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. The suspects, Aaron Johnson, Charlie Pryor and Alfonze Stuckey were arrested for their...
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Victim's family reacts after verdict: RAW
Jawan Carroll was found guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that left two people dead, including Charlie Johnson. Johnson's family was in court on Wednesday for the verdict, and they spoke after the verdict.
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Roseville homicide suspect in custody; shelter-in-place order canceled
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, one family member is dead, and four others are hurt, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police say they received a call of an assault in progress on the 100 block of Ryan Avenue West around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person dead, two with serious injuries, and two more victims with minor injuries. The suspect, related to all the victims, had fled the house.
Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
Roseville police: One dead, four injured in 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.
Mother charged after her baby tests positive for cocaine
A Minneapolis mother has been charged after her baby tested positive for cocaine. Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with child endangerment on Tuesday after toxicology reports for her child, who was born in 2021, came back with traces of cocaine. The criminal complaint says that the child was tested on...
Roseville murder suspect arrested, shelter in place order lifted
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect is in custody late Tuesday morning, approximately 45 minutes after authorities in Roseville ordered a shelter-in-place amid the search.
Woman charged with child endangerment after baby tests positive for cocaine
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities announced Tuesday they are charging a woman after a baby in her care tested positive for cocaine.Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with one count of child endangerment.According to the criminal complaint, Mays brought the child to the hospital on July 14, telling staff the victim "may have" had a seizure earlier that day.A toxicology screen revealed the child had ingested cocaine. Investigators say Mays admitted to using cocaine recently.It is not clear Mays' relationship to the child.Mays is currently not in custody.
Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents
Police are looking for a man who went to a Richfield address in search of his girlfriend and shot at people living in a duplex before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South, with Lt. Brad Drayna telling Bring Me The News investigators have identified the suspect, but he is yet to be found as of Monday afternoon.
Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
