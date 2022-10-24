ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Alert mail carrier credited with saving elderly man’s life in North Carolina

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mail carrier is credited with possibly saving a man’s life after he noticed something out of the ordinary.

According to WLOS, Joshua Smith noticed a Hendersonville man’s mail went untouched for a day, which wasn’t normal for the resident who typically picked up his mail daily.

“For some people, that’s normal,” Smith told WLOS. “But for him, that’s abnormal because I see him about once a week.”

Smith told WLOS that he knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but no one answered. He said he had a gut feeling about calling the Hendersonville Police Department and requesting a wellness check.

Smith didn’t know it then, but it likely saved the man’s life, according to WSOC-TV.

“We found the elderly male (lying) on the floor,” Hendersonville police Sgt. Matt Capps told WLOS. “It appeared as though he’d been lying there for a while and needed medical attention.”

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

The man’s son told Smith that his father was in an intensive care unit.

“As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Smith said. “They rely on me for things. Me being here was the difference between him dying, possibly.”

Smith has received praise from leaders in the small community just over 20 miles southeast of Asheville.

“He’s a real positive influence on our community,” Star of Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Charles Rowe said.

WSOC Charlotte

