Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice
With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
Tri-City Herald
‘Doomsday 4.0’: Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL’s Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars Place CB Shaquill Griffin on Injured Reserve
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting quarterback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday. Griffin missed Week 7 with a back injury, which he sustained during Week 6's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Griffin was replaced in the starting lineup in Week 7 by veteran journeyman cornerback Tre Herndon. "If...
Tri-City Herald
Sam Ehlinger’s Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a spark. They've retooled their offensive line for several weeks, trying to find the right combination of players, and now, they've made a change at arguably the most critical position in sports: quarterback. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they were...
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense
RENTON, Wash. - Ever since being drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford more than two years ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has frequently talked up tight end Colby Parkinson and waited patiently for him to breakout on Sundays, praising him for his work ethic, football acumen, and athletic tools.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Need, and Expect More Splash Plays From Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moves slowly - they sit in the bottom third of the NFL in plays per game - and don't make the most of those limited opportunities - they have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league. Of the 12 drives quarterback Kenny Pickett and...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
Tri-City Herald
Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies’ Run to World Series
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113
Summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons.
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
