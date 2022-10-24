ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?

Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice

With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Sam Ehlinger’s Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a spark. They've retooled their offensive line for several weeks, trying to find the right combination of players, and now, they've made a change at arguably the most critical position in sports: quarterback. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?

FOXBORO —Despite his best attempts to cultivate the soil of uncertainty currently covering his quarterback situation, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has apparently decided on a starter for the team’s upcoming matchup with their AFC East Rival-New York Jets. In the process, he also implemented yet another...
Tri-City Herald

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More

Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Need, and Expect More Splash Plays From Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moves slowly - they sit in the bottom third of the NFL in plays per game - and don't make the most of those limited opportunities - they have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league. Of the 12 drives quarterback Kenny Pickett and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is coming off his most productive game of the season. Amid the Houston Texans' Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dorsett caught a pair of balls for 45 yards, while the latter resulted in a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Chargers placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, the team announced Wednesday. Jackson ruptured his patella tendon in the first half of last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season. After signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract...
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Limited in Wednesday’s Practice

After placing starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report on Wednesday consisted of just one name. Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. The injury knocked Agnew out of Week 6's game vs. the Colts and kept him out last week vs. the New York Giants.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like

No definitive word on when DK Metcalf can play again. That’s still better than what his knee injury looked like it might have been. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon it remained unknown when the team’s star receiver will return after he got hurt in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out

The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers

Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
SEATTLE, WA

