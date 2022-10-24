Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice
With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
Tri-City Herald
Sam Ehlinger’s Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a spark. They've retooled their offensive line for several weeks, trying to find the right combination of players, and now, they've made a change at arguably the most critical position in sports: quarterback. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they were...
Tri-City Herald
‘Doomsday 4.0’: Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL’s Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?
FOXBORO —Despite his best attempts to cultivate the soil of uncertainty currently covering his quarterback situation, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has apparently decided on a starter for the team’s upcoming matchup with their AFC East Rival-New York Jets. In the process, he also implemented yet another...
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Need, and Expect More Splash Plays From Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moves slowly - they sit in the bottom third of the NFL in plays per game - and don't make the most of those limited opportunities - they have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league. Of the 12 drives quarterback Kenny Pickett and...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: ‘He Can Wreck a Game’
The Buffalo Bills seem to be meeting the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the perfect time. The Packers stumble in Sunday's night matchup at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak, while the Bills are 5-1 and well-rested after a bye week. But regardless of the circumstances,...
Tri-City Herald
Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is coming off his most productive game of the season. Amid the Houston Texans' Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dorsett caught a pair of balls for 45 yards, while the latter resulted in a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, the team announced Wednesday. Jackson ruptured his patella tendon in the first half of last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season. After signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
After placing starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report on Wednesday consisted of just one name. Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. The injury knocked Agnew out of Week 6's game vs. the Colts and kept him out last week vs. the New York Giants.
Tri-City Herald
Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense
RENTON, Wash. - Ever since being drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford more than two years ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has frequently talked up tight end Colby Parkinson and waited patiently for him to breakout on Sundays, praising him for his work ethic, football acumen, and athletic tools.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Tri-City Herald
No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like
No definitive word on when DK Metcalf can play again. That’s still better than what his knee injury looked like it might have been. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon it remained unknown when the team’s star receiver will return after he got hurt in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni back into baseball thanks to Phillies: 'That's a fun team'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni can't help but support his baseball counterpart in the City of Brotherly Love as they head to the World Series.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Tri-City Herald
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113
Summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons.
