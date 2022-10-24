Phillies superstar Bryce Harper named NLCS MVP

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hold the MVP Trophy after the 4-3 win over he San Diego Padres to win the National League Pennant in Game 5 of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, largely thanks to the play of superstar Bryce Harper.

Harper was clutch throughout the NLCS, helping Philadelphia defeat the San Diego Padres in five games. Fittingly, the 2021 NL MVP hit a go-ahead two-run home in the eighth inning of Game 5 Sunday, clinching the NL pennant for the Phillies.

After his standout performance, Harper was named NLCS MVP.

Harper was a menace at the plate against the Padres throughout the NLCS, batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

After NL-clinching victory, Harper turned the attention to the Phillies fan base instead of praising himself.

He lauded the Philly faithful for their passion, adding it's one of the main reasons he signed with the team as a free agent back in 2019.

"I loved walking in as an opposing player, knowing I was going to get absolutely blasted by these fans," Harper said. "And it was what it was, and I loved it. And it made me want to come here and play because I knew how much they cared. I knew how much they loved their players. How much passion and drive they have."

Harper went on to say that the blue-collar characteristics of the city have rubbed off on this Phillies team.