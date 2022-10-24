Fresno family hopes increased reward money will lead to arrest of son's killer

A Fresno man's unsolved murder is among three others statewide for which Governor Gavin Newsom has authorized $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Kyrin Wright was gunned down in the parking lot near the playground of an apartment complex off Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street in May of 2021.

"As we stand here and speak this is a playground, this is where families come to make memories. This is where a part of my family died," said Jeffrey Wright, Kyrin's father.

Fresno Police detectives say with limited suspect information, they've exhausted all leads. That's why Kyrin's mom asked them to apply for the $50,000 reward from the state in addition to the $3,000 being offered by Valley crime stoppers.

"No one should be able to get away with murder. He was murdered, his life was taken from him," said Wright's mother, who asked Action News not to identify her.

His family says Wright was known for his style -- and was always dancing and making others laugh.

"There wasn't a place he couldn't go and make a friend. Whenever he left, he always had a new friend ever since he was young," said Wright's father.

Anyone with information should call Fresno Police or Valley CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.