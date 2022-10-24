ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke product AJ Griffin makes splash in NBA debut

By Matt Giles
 3 days ago

The rosters for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Charlotte Hornets included a combined four Duke basketball talents: second-year NBA player Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ Griffin for the Hawks, plus 10th-year veteran Mason Plumlee and rookie Mark Williams for the Hornets.

All four of those Blue Devils played in the game, a 126-109 Hornets win, and all four scored, albeit only 21 points between them, with none finishing in double digits.

But Griffin, a 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done who led the Blue Devils with his 44.7 shooting percentage from three, scored eight points in only six minutes of action — all in the fourth quarter — while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from downtown.

Perhaps the No. 16 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft improved his chances of seeing the court more often after sitting on the bench for the entirety of the Hawks' first two games. He played all four games in the Hawks' preseason, averaging 7.8 points and going 8-for-16 beyond the arc.

AJ Griffin also tallied two steals against the Hornets without committing a turnover or foul and had a team-high plus/minus of +6. Meanwhile, teammate Jalen Johnson totaled three points and two rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench.

As for the Hornets' Blue Devils, their starting center, Mason Plumlee, finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes. And big man Mark Williams, who went No. 14 at the draft after two seasons at Duke, had two points and two boards in only one minute of mop-up duty.

Atlanta (2-1) next plays on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Charlotte (2-1) also has a few days off before facing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

