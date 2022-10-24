Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.

