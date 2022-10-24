Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gila Highlands and Black Range in southwest New Mexico, portions of the Sacramento Mountains and Otero Mesa in south-central New Mexico, and the Salt Basin of far west Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO