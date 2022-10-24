Effective: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER-LIKE WEATHER FOR THE NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS AND RATON PASS THURSDAY .Another relatively cold Pacific storm system will push through New Mexico Thursday, bringing with it, brisk winds, colder temperatures and accumulating snow to portions of northeast New Mexico. The highest accumulations of up to 10 inches are forecast from higher elevations in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and over the Johnson/Bartlett Mesas including Raton Pass. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 5 inches except locally up to 10 inches above 9,500 feet. West winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-25.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO