Kansas State

Salon

Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act

Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cheney: Jan. 6 Committee Won’t Let Trump Turn Testimony Into Public ‘Food Fight’

Liz Cheney’s office isn’t ruling out the possibility of live testimony from Donald Trump as the Jan. 6 committee awaits the former president’s subpoena response. “We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath,” said the committee’s vice chair, Liz Cheney (R-WY), on NBC’s Meet the Press. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves. We are not going to allow—he’s not going to turn this into a circus.” Trump was subpoenaed on Friday to hand over documents related to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election by Nov. 4—including phone calls, texts, encrypted messages and emails—and to provide testimony “on or about” Nov. 14. Trump has reportedly shared with associates that he would only consider testifying if he could do it live. Cheney danced around that possibility on Sunday—saying he wouldn’t be allowed to stage a TV “food fight”—before adding that the committee has other alternatives if the former president refuses to fulfill his legal obligation to appear. Last week, Trump associate Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.
Newsweek

Trump Will Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena as He Has 'Nothing To Hide': Lawyer

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said the former president is prepared to testify to the January 6 House Select Committee as he has "nothing to hide." Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax's Eric Bolling that the former president, who is accused of inciting the violence at the Capitol in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, will not go down the same route as his former White House adviser, Steve Bannon, after he was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE

