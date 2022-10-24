Liz Cheney’s office isn’t ruling out the possibility of live testimony from Donald Trump as the Jan. 6 committee awaits the former president’s subpoena response. “We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath,” said the committee’s vice chair, Liz Cheney (R-WY), on NBC’s Meet the Press. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves. We are not going to allow—he’s not going to turn this into a circus.” Trump was subpoenaed on Friday to hand over documents related to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election by Nov. 4—including phone calls, texts, encrypted messages and emails—and to provide testimony “on or about” Nov. 14. Trump has reportedly shared with associates that he would only consider testifying if he could do it live. Cheney danced around that possibility on Sunday—saying he wouldn’t be allowed to stage a TV “food fight”—before adding that the committee has other alternatives if the former president refuses to fulfill his legal obligation to appear. Last week, Trump associate Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

3 DAYS AGO