ISU Students participate in clean-up event following Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following Saturday’s Homecoming festivities, nearly 90 Indiana State students participated in a cleanup event along Wabash Avenue.

Students met at three different locations on Sunday, before walking along the street and picking up trash. ISU graduate student Shelby Franklin, who helped organize the event through her job with the university’s center for community engagement, said she enjoyed working with other students to benefit the community.

“It feels good. It feels nice to be able to give back to the community, that’s what the center for community engagement is all about, we do a lot of service-based learning opportunities, we got a lot of student organizations, like we have a lot of Greek life, and other student organizations here representing ISU to be able to give back to the community,” she said.

Fellow graduate student Kennedy Hargis was excited to see nearly 100 students involved.

“It’s awesome to see all the students come out today and be able to make a difference in the community, get some of that trash up off the street from yesterday’s event, and see how they can make a difference, we’re just glad they’re out here participating,” she said.

