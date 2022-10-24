Read full article on original website
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
Percentages: FG .395, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (O'Neale 4-9, Watanabe 1-1, Harris 1-3, Durant 1-4, Sumner 0-1, Mills 0-2, Irving 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Claxton 2, Durant 2, Sharpe, Simmons). Turnovers: 14 (Durant 5, O'Neale 2, Sharpe 2, Simmons 2, Claxton, Irving,...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to 'grow up fast'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty.
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111. NEW ORLEANS (113) Marshall 6-9 3-4 15, Murphy...
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles121—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 4 (Anderson, Vilardi), 7:20. 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 2, 15:14. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 5 (Fiala, Doughty), 5:03 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Lizotte 1 (Kaliyev, Clarke), 13:17. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 5 (Kopitar), 14:30. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1, 17:44.
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY...
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
Percentages: FG .495, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Washington 4-8, McDaniels 3-3, Maledon 2-2, Bouknight 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayward, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Thor). Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 2, Plumlee...
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Percentages: FG .432, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Banchero 3-5, Bol 1-2, Ross 1-3, Anthony 1-5, K.Harris 0-1, Okeke 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, F.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banchero 2, Bol 2, Anthony, F.Wagner). Turnovers: 16 (F.Wagner 5, Anthony 3, Banchero 3, Carter...
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
