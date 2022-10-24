ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

The seriousness of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s injury has been made known.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious.

Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens . It was just another example of the breakout season that Njoku is having after getting paid. It was the fourth game this season that Njoku has had at least 70 yards receiving.

It is possible Njoku could miss a week or two — but after seeing Njoku in a walking boot after the game — this could be best case scenario.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

