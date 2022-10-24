Bonanno Concepts to Open Capitol Hill Cocktail Bar

While Jacqueline Bonanno confirmed to the Denver Post that Bonanno Concepts will, indeed, open a cocktail bar in Capitol Hill around Valentine’s Day, the restauranteur was unwilling to disclose additional details.

The concept group recently closed two of its longtime establishments, Green Russell and Russell’s Smokehouse located at 1422 Larimer St. The closures come after the commencement of some much-needed infrastructural repairs to the 143-year-old Sussex Building. Asana Partners bought the 1400 block of Larimer Street in 2020 and are responsible for the construction taking place which recently displaced Bistro Vendome.

“The Bonannos are hoping to find another location for Russell’s Smokehouse…although it may not be under the same name,” Jacqueline Bonanno told DP .

The restaurant group won’t reopen Green Russell.

