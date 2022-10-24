ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bonanno Concepts to Open Capitol Hill Cocktail Bar

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYzvf_0ik1g1P700

While Jacqueline Bonanno confirmed to the Denver Post that Bonanno Concepts will, indeed, open a cocktail bar in Capitol Hill around Valentine’s Day, the restauranteur was unwilling to disclose additional details.

The concept group recently closed two of its longtime establishments, Green Russell and Russell’s Smokehouse located at 1422 Larimer St. The closures come after the commencement of some much-needed infrastructural repairs to the 143-year-old Sussex Building. Asana Partners bought the 1400 block of Larimer Street in 2020 and are responsible for the construction taking place which recently displaced Bistro Vendome.

“The Bonannos are hoping to find another location for Russell’s Smokehouse…although it may not be under the same name,” Jacqueline Bonanno told DP .

The restaurant group won’t reopen Green Russell.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

17 of Denver’s Best Happy Hours

Happy hour is practically an institution in Denver, especially on those beautiful fall days when the air is cool, the sun is shining, and a patio is begging you to cut out of work a little early. Luckily, the Mile High City makes it easy to indulge in this feeling with an abundance of generous late-afternoon deals on drinks and bites. Here, 17 of our favorite places to raise an (affordable) glass right now.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion

Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Denver Is Catching Up to 50 Cent's Love for Greeley Rapper Sauce.K

D'Angelo Garza, who goes by the stage name Sauce.K, has been writing lyrics since he was in the fourth grade. When he was growing up in Greeley, his fellow students teased him for his efforts to make music, bombarding him with negativity anytime he tried to share his lyrics or beats. "I would ask kids my age, 'Hey, what do you think of this?,' and right off the bat, it was just so negative," he recalls. "I always got negative feedback, and I had anxiety, so it took a lot of courage to even ask someone, just to get shut down."
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail

For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Takes His Study of Homelessness on the Road

Over the last six months, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has traveled to three cities, including two in Texas, to learn more about how other communities are managing homelessness. Coffman's first stop was in April at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. In September, Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano, a Democrat, arranged a fact-finding trip to Houston that Coffman joined, as did other metro Denver officials. And then in early October, fellow Aurora City Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, a Republican, led a trip to Haven for Hope in San Antonio; Coffman went along on that, too.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Coming soon to Aurora — Coffman Heights, a workfare solution for deserving homeless campers

This just in from City Hall: Banning people from being homeless does not prevent homelessness. Actually, the same people elected to run Aurora who brought you the city’s useless ban on homeless camping were told by a bevy of experts and their political opponents on the council dais that homeless camping bans do nothing but shuffle people around who are already barely existing.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Get Outside: The Best Secondhand Outdoor Shops In and Around Denver

Though the great outdoors may largely be free, let’s be honest: Mountain sports are costly. Say you want to get into climbing. You buy quickdraws, a climbing rope and uncomfortable shoes — and then find that you’re actually terrified of heights. Then what? There's also the environmental impact of buying new gear.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Sculpture Honored Emmett Till Fifty Years Ago...but the City Gave It Up

On October 21, a towering bronze sculpture honoring Emmett Till, the fourteen-year-old Chicago boy who was lynched for daring to talk to a white woman on a trip to the South in 1955, was dedicated in Greenwood, Mississippi, forty miles from where Till was kidnapped, then tortured and killed by two white men who were acquitted of murder in under two hours by an all-white jury.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
595
Followers
257
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy