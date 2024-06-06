ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville WBB: Jack Harlow Recruits Chloe Kitts?

Jack Harlow has been recognized as a huge supporter of women’s basketball. With his latest involvement at Louisville Live, he could have an impact on Jeff Walz’s 2023 Recruiting Class. On May 27, 2022, artist Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was on-stage at Forecastle wearing a Hailey Van...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick

Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight

Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
LOUISVILLE, KY

