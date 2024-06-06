Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
leoweekly.com
What Louisville Needs In A Mayor
As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
WHAS 11
GDL: Great Day Live at Chuy's
Chuy's is located at 104 Oxmoor Ct. in Louisville, KY. For a full menu, or to order online, visit chuys.com.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
