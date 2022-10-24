Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Police: Las Vegas woman taken into custody after mother was found dead
Las Vegas Metro police say they received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. from a "frantic" 28-year-old woman, who told police that her mom was dead.
Man sentenced to 6 years in 1994 cold case killing of Las Vegas grandmother
Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
Couple accused of 2017 killing featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
On October 2017, Las Vegas Metro police found a crime scene linking Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, to the death of Daniel Rathbun.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Metro looking for two people in robbery of east valley business
Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police identify child found inside Las Vegas suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
Las Vegas bus driver to not face charges according to the District Attorney
According to a release, a 46-year-old bus driver was arrested Monday. The arrest stems from an investigation by the CCSD Police Department in September 2022.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue
Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
