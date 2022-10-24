Read full article on original website
aclu-or.org
Vote “NO” on Jackson County’s Measure 15-203
There were many detrimental consequences from the “War on Drugs,” including government interference with the exploration of innovative drug treatments that could help people with health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The ACLU of Oregon endorses a “NO” vote on Jackson County’s Measure...
KDRV
Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
theashlandchronicle.com
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
KTVL
Southern Oregon, northern California no exception to national decline in test scores
Southern Oregon — The National Report Card is out, and schools across the country are failing to make the grade. According to a national assessment, fourth and eighth-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math over the past three years, showing the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s children.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
mybasin.com
KCSD: Countdown to Crunch
Grab a carrot and join students across the Klamath County School District on Oct. 27 for the fifth annual Countdown to Crunch in celebration of National Farm to School Month. More than 3,270 students from 12 schools will countdown together and crunch into locally grown carrots produced by local farmer Kent Simons, owner of Simple Gifts Farm on Crest Street in Klamath Falls.
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
theashlandchronicle.com
An Homage to the Former Japanese Garden
It was with mixed emotions that I walked through the newly “authentic” Japanese garden in Lithia Park today. You see, I remember the previous Japanese-style garden, the one before the “redesign.” I liked it the way it was. I remember spending hours sitting near a small...
KTVL
The tiny saw-whet owl is easy to hear, hard to see
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You may have heard this owl's signature 'toot' of a hoot in late winter and early spring. About the size of a robin, the tiny saw-whet owl is very good at hiding. Mottled brown feathers help provide camouflage to adult saw-whet owls. Those camouflaging colors however don't come in until the owl reaches adulthood with the juvenile's fluffy feathers being a more uniform brown color.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
KTVL
UPDATE: Two missing hunters found near Prospect
PROSPECT — Update:. According to the Mail Tribune, Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis confirmed the hunters have been found alive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted...
mybasin.com
LOST HUNTERS RESCUED AFTER THREE DAYS IN WILDERNESS
RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. around 1:30 this afternoon. The hunters, husband and wife aged 72 and 68, were found after being out in the elements for three days and two nights. The lost hunters were successfully rescued by SAR personnel, friends, and family members. A SAR hiking team and K9 unit were tracking them when the lost hunters responded to the rescuer’s verbal calls. SAR personnel treated them on scene for hypothermia and minor injuries and prepped them for litter carry. Friends and family assisted SAR personnel with carrying them out to an awaiting Mercy Flights ambulance where they were transported to a local hospital.
KDRV
Two drivers expected to survive after major collision near Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- Two drivers are expected to survive after they were involved in a major-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hamrick Road and Pine Street in Central Point. According to Jackson County Sergeant John Richmond, both the driver of a UPS and semi-truck only sustained minor injures...
KTVL
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
