RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. around 1:30 this afternoon. The hunters, husband and wife aged 72 and 68, were found after being out in the elements for three days and two nights. The lost hunters were successfully rescued by SAR personnel, friends, and family members. A SAR hiking team and K9 unit were tracking them when the lost hunters responded to the rescuer’s verbal calls. SAR personnel treated them on scene for hypothermia and minor injuries and prepped them for litter carry. Friends and family assisted SAR personnel with carrying them out to an awaiting Mercy Flights ambulance where they were transported to a local hospital.

PROSPECT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO