bunewsservice.com
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Report: Boston becomes the 2nd most expensive city in U.S.
BOSTON, Mass — Rent prices have been going up the past couple of years, and according to a report released by Zumper, Boston jumped to second place in most expensive cities in the U.S. The report took a closer look at home-rental prices across the country. The median for...
whdh.com
Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com
Bruins dressed as Super Mario characters bring Halloween spirit to kids at Boston hospitals
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins legendary duo Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron assumed the identities of another iconic pair: Mario and Luigi. Marchand, Bergeron and several other Bruins stars paid a visit to kids at hospitals throughout Boston, all dressed in Super Mario-themed costumes. Donkey Kong, Toad, Princess Peach and Princess Daisy also made an appearance.
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston
Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
nbcboston.com
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver slams through store in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
