Boston, MA

bunewsservice.com

Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm

If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
WUPE

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing

The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
BILLERICA, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception

So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
BROCKTON, MA

