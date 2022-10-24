50+ vendors at the 2nd Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre was the place to be for a marketplace to find all your local gemstone, tattoo, and taxidermy needs. The Second Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre took place at the Kirby Center.

More than 50 vendors sold such things as healing crystals, resin skulls with actual butterflies and insects, and even ethically sourced bone art.

The Bazaar Bizarre encourages an all-inclusive environment to bring more people to NEPA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.