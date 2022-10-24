ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

50+ vendors at the 2nd Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre

By Taylor Chronowski
WBRE
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre was the place to be for a marketplace to find all your local gemstone, tattoo, and taxidermy needs. The Second Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre took place at the Kirby Center.

More than 50 vendors sold such things as healing crystals, resin skulls with actual butterflies and insects, and even ethically sourced bone art.

The Bazaar Bizarre encourages an all-inclusive environment to bring more people to NEPA.

WBRE

Diamond City to transform into ‘Wilkes-Scarre’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This upcoming weekend the City of Wilkes-Barre is transforming into ‘Wilkes-Scarre’ for Halloween. According to a press release, ‘Wilkes-Scarre Weekend’ will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30 in downtown Wilkes-Barre bringing business and entertainment back to the area. The event is supported in part by the non-profit […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County libraries getting modern website redesign

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s now easier than ever to get cozy with your favorite book thanks to a newly designed website. ​​Now with the flick of a finger, you can read your favorite book. Luzerne County libraries have modernized their website ​in order to make it easier for visitors to find library materials, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deutsch Institute bringing back the brunch

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular fundraiser is preparing to make a comeback this weekend that will help benefit hundreds of individuals with diverse abilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The fundraiser comes as the organization that benefits from it, is making strides toward a new home. Brenna Kelly is a participant and board member of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Real Talk’ event closes after 24 hours, raising homelessness awareness

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 24-hour ‘sit-down’ wrapped up this morning in the Electric City. it’s to raise awareness about how the community can rally around those experiencing homelessness. The unusual sight of a couch and canopy was seen in front of the Lackawanna County Courthouse for a full 24 hours all for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Costumed canines and cat parade in park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just kids of all ages joining in the October fun in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest took place Sunday at Scranton’s McDade Park. 77 dressed-up dogs and one costumed cat competed for a prize in 4 categories: cutest, funniest, scariest, and most original. Maverick, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with riding ATV’s on Wilkes-Barre streets

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two people after they were found with a group riding off-roading ATVs and dirt bikes through the streets of Wilkes-Barre, According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. officers came across multiple dirt bikes and ATVs riding along Wood Street in a reckless manager. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

Soaring Eagles 5K walk to benefit scholarship program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Soaring Eagles 5k Walk took place Sunday morning at Kirby Park. The event is in memory of Brian Henry Swatt, a 21-year-old man who passed in a tragic car accident back in 2019. Brian was an incredibly active person in all communities. From an Eagle Scout at a young […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$100K PayPal loan taken out in Lackawanna County man’s name

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a case involving an unknown person taking out a $100,000 loan in someone else’s name. Officials say the unknown person used a 49-year-old Clarks Summit man’s name to take out a $100,000 PayPal loan. State police said they received the report on October 20. There […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Geisinger hosts 3rd annual ‘Hiring Day’ event

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good opportunity for those looking for a new career in the medical field. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville hosted a ‘Hiring Day.’ Dozens of job seekers and employers filled the Pine Barn Inn in Danville for Geisinger Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Hiring Day. This was one of four locations […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Keystone Mission raises awareness on homelessness

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission is currently hosting its third annual ‘Real Talk’, to raise awareness about homelessness in Scranton. On Tuesday, Keystone Mission began its third annual ‘Real Talk’ event which will last a full 24 hours, to have honest conversations about homelessness in NEPA. CEO and Executive Director, Justin Behrens began […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton sets $3M in ARPA aid, supports iconic business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton awarded financial aid to a local iconic business Monday and announced plans to provide up to $3 million to small business owners through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was joined by State Representative Matt Cartwright, members from Senator Bob Casey’s Office, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

SPCA gives tips on keeping pets safe during Halloween

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is less than one week away. We often talk about safety for trick-or-treaters, but you also need to keep your pets in mind. Randy Lucas from the SPCA of Luzerne County joined Eyewitness News to talk about pet safety for the holiday. Halloween is one of the biggest two days […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

500K votes already cast in Pennsylvania midterm election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than half a million ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania two weeks before the November 8 election. According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 556,750 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned as of October 24. More than 1.2 million ballots were requested ahead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

