Read full article on original website
Related
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
This event is FREE and open to the public.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
KFYR-TV
Tricks for a safe Halloween
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department provides some helpful tips to keep Halloween this year both safe and enjoyable for your children. Have your child carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to costumes to make them more visible to drivers as it gets darker. Removing masks before...
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
KFYR-TV
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
KFYR-TV
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes
The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
A mild pattern for the week, colder to start Nov.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a cool start to the week, we’ll start to warm up again. But that change in the temperature pattern doesn’t bring any new moisture. Highs for the rest of the week will warm to the more seasonable range of the 50s with the occasional 60°. Rain and snow chances have […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition
BISMARCK, N.D. – When setting goals, it can be helpful to write them down. A list can keep you on track and accountable for what you’d like to achieve. Fifteen years ago, a Bismarck man made a list of things he wanted to accomplish, a bucket list of sorts. The last thing on Robert Fuller’s list: to compete at a world powerlifting competition.
KFYR-TV
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
KFYR-TV
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck apartment fire results in no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No injuries were reported after a Bismarck apartment fire on Wednesday. The fire started at around 8:30 in the morning at a 36-unit apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. Residents evacuated the building with no injuries. The residents of the apartment weren’t...
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
Where people in Morton County, ND are moving to most
STACKER — to learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morton County, North Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Morton County, ND between 2015 […]
Bismarck’s Zoo Boo: 4 Things You Need To Know Before You Go
Zoo Boo is a spooktacular-howling good time at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. This year's event will take place this Saturday, October 29th from 1 to 4 pm. It is so nice to see this safe and fun trick-or-treating experience back in the community. If you remember, two years ago Zoo Boo was canceled do extremely cold weather.
Comments / 0