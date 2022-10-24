I wonder if the new mayor of Cleveland has ever been over in the Buckeye wood hill neighborhood or the kinsman area is the kinsman area or the Union miles area to just take a walk around and look and see the conditions of our neighborhoods go there maybe just maybe something can be different...no one can be free until everyone is free
They killed the door dash guy just trying to earn an honest buck these people are vicious. we no longer have pro active Police units In this city this Police Chief has no clue.
Call the fire department first because the cops won't show up unless it's one of their own. If you want to be safe in Cleveland you better live next door to the donut shop where the cops stay all day. The new police chief and Mayor are just like Frank Jackson and Calvin Williams....sorry!
