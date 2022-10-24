ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Gallery: Louisville Live, Red-White Scrimmage

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbM4W_0ik1eFbc00

It was a loaded weekend for the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly a packed weekend for Louisville basketball.

This past Friday marked the fourth-annual Louisville Live, a midnight madness-style preseason event for the Cardinals' men's and women's basketball programs. This year's edition took place at Louisville Slugger Field, was hosted by former Cardinals Peyton Siva and Angel McCoughtry, and featured special appearances from Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow and dozens of other Louisville basketball alumni.

Two days later, the men's basketball side of things held its first on-court public showcase of their 2022-23 squad with the annual Red-White Scrimmage , with 9,013 fans descending upon the KFC Yum! Center for a glimpse.

"Only in this state can you get people to come and support you like this," men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne said after the scrimmage. "For me personally, unbelievable. For these young man, they need it, and they are coming out and supporting them. I just hope that we can keep this going. I hope that, regardless of what happens when we have losses, especially losses, that the support is there, the cheering on is there."

If you so happened to miss out on the festivities, check out the photo galleries from both Louisville Live and the Red-White Scrimmage below, courtesy of Cindy Rice Shelton and Jared Anderson:

Louisville Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqOZU_0ik1eFbc00
View the 124 images of this gallery on the original article

Red-White Scrimmage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT3IN_0ik1eFbc00
View the 25 images of this gallery on the original article

(Photo of Jack Harlow: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Louisville WBB: Jack Harlow Recruits Chloe Kitts?

Jack Harlow has been recognized as a huge supporter of women’s basketball. With his latest involvement at Louisville Live, he could have an impact on Jeff Walz’s 2023 Recruiting Class. On May 27, 2022, artist Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was on-stage at Forecastle wearing a Hailey Van...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans

Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/24)

$10-$12 Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week begins Monday, Oct. 24. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Try as many as you can before Sunday, Oct. 30! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week, go to:hotbrownweek.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Con Huevos Opens Fourth Location In Louisville

Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that serves Mexican cuisine, opened its fourth location on Monday at 2125 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. The restaurant replaces a former Panera Bread. The new location’s menu includes huevos rancheros, churros, tres leches pancakes, street tacos, chilaquiles, Cuban coffee, avocado toast and vegan breakfast...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died. Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy