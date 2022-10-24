Gallery: Louisville Live, Red-White Scrimmage

It was a loaded weekend for the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly a packed weekend for Louisville basketball.

This past Friday marked the fourth-annual Louisville Live, a midnight madness-style preseason event for the Cardinals' men's and women's basketball programs. This year's edition took place at Louisville Slugger Field, was hosted by former Cardinals Peyton Siva and Angel McCoughtry, and featured special appearances from Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow and dozens of other Louisville basketball alumni.

Two days later, the men's basketball side of things held its first on-court public showcase of their 2022-23 squad with the annual Red-White Scrimmage , with 9,013 fans descending upon the KFC Yum! Center for a glimpse.

"Only in this state can you get people to come and support you like this," men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne said after the scrimmage. "For me personally, unbelievable. For these young man, they need it, and they are coming out and supporting them. I just hope that we can keep this going. I hope that, regardless of what happens when we have losses, especially losses, that the support is there, the cheering on is there."

If you so happened to miss out on the festivities, check out the photo galleries from both Louisville Live and the Red-White Scrimmage below, courtesy of Cindy Rice Shelton and Jared Anderson:

Louisville Live

Red-White Scrimmage

(Photo of Jack Harlow: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

