Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Preps to Pros: Nebraska stabilizes 2023 class with Top247 ATH Malachi Coleman
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna highlight Nebraska as they recently earned a commitment from Malachi Coleman.
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir
As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 516 | Intel on Nebraska; Werner & Wagner preview Illini at Cornhuskers
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss the 2023 Illinois football schedule release and the latest in Illini football recruiting. The guys then preview Illinois football's game at Nebraska, including interesting narratives and matchups. Werner then talks with Husker247's Mike Schaefer, who breaks down the Cornhuskers' coaching search, how Mickey Joseph has impacted the team and how he thinks Nebraska can compete with No. 17 Illinois.
247Sports
Nebraska football: Mickey Joseph received advice on interim head coach role from Ed Orgeron
Nebraska's coaching search wears on as the Cornhuskers look to replace Scott Frost, but the actual football continues as well with Mickey Joseph serving in an interim role. Interestingly, Joseph worked for coach Ed Orgeron — known in part as a high-profile interim coach at both LSU and USC — and now finds himself in a similar position. Joseph said Tuesday at his regularly scheduled press conference that Orgeron gave him advice on how to handle the interim role and potentially make a case for the full-time position.
Nebraska Football: Lane Kiffin to Lincoln rumor proved hilariously false
With the Nebraska football coach search still, weeks away from seeing an end, it appears that when it comes to rumors and whispers surrounding the program, things are officially getting silly. That’s to be expected to some degree. After all, there are going to be people who hear things or read things they see as a clue to one name or another.
huskercorner.com
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph throws shade at Scott Frost’s recruiting
Interim Nebraska football head coach Mickey Joseph is earning himself quite the reputation as being plain-spoken. On occasion, that means that the former wide receivers coach might not watch what he says as much as he should. That seemed to be the case when he made some comments about recruiting that could bee seen as a bit of a shot at his former boss.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Pair of Husker targets take in Missouri
Nebraska football recruiting is on a bit of a hot streak as of late. That’s thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East product Malachi Coleman over the weekend. His commitment has boosted the Huskers up the recruiting rankings and now Husker fans are hoping for more. However, when it...
Nebraska captain Nick Henrich to miss rest of season with injury
Nebraska’s defense will return from the bye without one of its veterans in the middle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury suffered in the Huskers’ last game at Purdue.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
After a hefty 16 events last week, this week was relatively lighter for Husker athletics with only 10. This week’s winner continued her stellar season, improving her game even more compared to last week. Her most recent two outings culminated in the best week of her career thus far.
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll
Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
kmaland.com
Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
Bye week, injuries bring Nebraska depth chart movement
Injuries and the second bye week brought a shuffling of personnel on the Huskers’ most recent depth chart released Monday ahead of Nebraska’s matchup this week with Illinois. The most notable change comes at inside linebacker where Chris Kolarevic now mans the No. 1 spot at one position,...
247Sports
