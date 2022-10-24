ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Cling to Hope, If Nothing Else

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmE4h_0ik1dx2R00

The Green Bay Packers had never lost back-to-back regular-season games under coach Matt LaFleur. With a 23-21 loss at the Washington Commanders, they’ve dropped three in a row.

The Green Bay Packers’ offense? Terrible.

The defense? Terribly disappointing.

Special teams? Not any better.

With three consecutive losses in the supposedly soft part of the schedule and a primetime game coming up at the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills, the Packers have nothing to cling to from an on-the-field perspective following a 23-21 loss at the Washington Commanders. All they have is hope and, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, “the past.”

In 2016, the Packers fell to 4-6 when they lost at Washington for their fourth consecutive loss. Afterward, Rodgers suggested the Packers could “run the table.” And they did. Starting with a Monday night romp at Philadelphia, Green Bay won its final six regular-season games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Asked if turning around the season and getting to the playoffs felt “plausible” this time, Rodgers said: “You’re goddamn right it does. I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed … Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

That’s one way to look at it. The Bills are 10.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . The Packers never have been such a big underdog in a game started by Rodgers.

The calvary isn’t on the way. It’s not as if the Packers are almost clicking. They’re not one bad call or one unlucky bounce from winning. They’re being outplayed in every phase.

To tight end Marcedes Lewis, there’s only one way to dig out of the mess. It involves a shovel and sweat.

“One thing I told the guys just now,” Lewis said. “In times like this, individually, when I’ve had, whether it’s a couple bad plays, play a couple games you’d rather have back, you just lean on your work. We got out there and we bust our butt every day. It’s about finding our rhythm and all it’s going to take is one and they come in bunches after that. Time to get back to work.”

The Packers killed themselves on Sunday. They led 7-0 until Amari Rodgers’ muffed punt handed the Commanders three points. They appeared to have extended their lead to 21-10 on Rashan Gary’s strip and Rasul Douglas’ 62-yard touchdown on the fumble return but Eric Stokes’ penalty nullified the score.

During a three-series span in the first half, holding on Yosh Nijman made it first-and-20, a blown block by the new left side of the line and another holding penalty on Nijman made it second-and-25, and holding on Robert Tonyan made it first-and-19. On a key fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, it appeared Sammy Watkins blew his assignment, resulting in Romeo Doubs’ drop.

“We’ve just got to play better, all of us,” Rodgers said. “I think if we all look at the film, there’s probably a number of plays in every phase that we could have done better. But we just, I’ve said it before, the margin of error is so tight. You know, a couple of calls don’t necessarily go our way and we don’t execute at all on offense.”

With three consecutive losses to three of the NFL’s worst teams from a year ago, it’s now going to be Packers vs. Everybody. If there’s any chance of turning the season around, the Packers can’t start feuding. It took the team to get out of this mess. It will take the team to find its way out.

“As just a teammate and a leader, we’ve got to stick together through prosperity and adversity,” Lewis said. “When it’s going well, everything’s good. But when it’s not going so well, we’ve got to be stronger, whether it’s on the sideline, individually, being able to keep your head up and go through that adversity. It just sucks. Nobody wants to be in this spot. It’s time to go back, look at the film and just confront that truth and come back better next week.”

Based on quality of player and quality of upcoming opponent, the Packers are in deep trouble. Rodgers, the winner of four MVPs, looks like just another quarterback. The defense, the supposed strength of the team, has been mediocre. The special teams, the unit that appeared to be on the upswing, is headed the wrong way, too.

Does everyone in the locker room share the belief that the Packers can save the season?

“It should be,” Rodgers said. “Unless they don’t think they’re the right person for the job. I think I’m the right person for the job.”

Related Stories: Packers vs. Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21: Game story, game ball and more

Watch: Packers-Commanders highlights

Watch: Aaron Jones’ can’t-miss touchdown

Live Updates from the latest loss

Packers unveil new offensive line

Green Bay’s putrid second-half defense

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: Packers making mistakes 'shouldn't be playing'

Aaron Rodgers has been transparent with his feelings regarding the Green Bay Packers this season. And he took his commentary to a new level on Tuesday. Green Bay (3-4) has underwhelmed this season. They're tied for second in the NFC North, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings, who they lost to in Week 1. The Packers have now lost three consecutive games to teams that missed the playoffs last season (New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders), albeit the Giants and Jets are a combined 11-3 this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy