What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Liberty running back Dae Dae Hunter, left, protects the ball from BYU’s Micah Harper during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. | Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP

Over the past three weeks, the BYU defense has given up an average of 562.3 yards and 40.3 points per game during a three-game losing streak.

Following the latest setback — a humbling 41-14 loss at Liberty on Saturday — several former Cougar defenders shared their thoughts about the program’s struggles.

Among them was former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and was one of the top Cougar defenders from the Bronco Mendenhall era.

Van Noy called for change to a scheme that isn’t working — after Saturday, BYU ranks No. 103 nationally in total defense, No. 117 in rush defense and No. 128 (fourth-worst) in third-down conversion percentage defense.

“I mean the offense has to play perfect and the defense just needs to play tougher and stop being soft,” Van Noy wrote on Twitter . “... Easy formula don’t see enough guys fly around.”

Van Noy wasn’t the only former BYU defender to share his thoughts on Twitter Saturday.

Others who shared their thoughts included safety Andrew Rich and defensive lineman Hans Olsen, now a sports radio personality.

Two other former Cougars who have brothers currently on the team also shared their view on the current state of the BYU team — safety Kai Nacua, the older brother of wide receiver Puka Nacua, and defensive lineman Trajan Pili, the older brother of linebacker Keenan Pili.

Trajan Pili, who played on BYU’s 4-9 team in 2017, tried to add some perspective to the Cougars’ current struggles, with the program joining the Big 12 next year.

Deseret News

Deseret News

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

