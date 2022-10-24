Read full article on original website
Related
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
What a shower! England’s Irish nightmare asks many questions
ONE more ball might have been enough. England had finally found fluency here at the MCG through Moeen Ali hitting Gareth Delany for 12 off three balls and if play had continued until the end of the 15th over they would probably have beaten Ireland. But it would have been...
mailplus.co.uk
Buttler: Don’t blame the rain, we deserved to lose
JOS Buttler said England were ‘hurting’ after Ireland pulled off one of the upsets of this or any Twenty20 World Cup to claim one of their greatest victories. When rain came at the MCG with England needing 53 off 33 balls with five wickets left in a Super 12 ‘local derby’, the DLS method gave Ireland a five-run win.
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
mailplus.co.uk
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
mailplus.co.uk
China’s stance over Taiwan risks global meltdown
CHINA’S increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan risks causing an ‘extraordinary shock’ to the global economy if President Xi attempts to invade the island. At a congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last week, Xi said the government would ‘never promise to give up the use of force’ to unify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, although he added it would continue ‘striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification.’ Alicia Kearns, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned Xi’s language meant the UK ‘must be prepared for more robust provocations towards Taiwan’.
mailplus.co.uk
Vestey loses Midas touch as estate hit by huge bills
THE extent of his possessions — the 6,000-acre Stowell Park estate in Gloucestershire and the 10,000-acre Forest Estate on the Isle of Jura among them — testified to dexterous financial planning by his forebears, sparing the family from an estimated £88 million in taxes over the decades.
mailplus.co.uk
Double bubble drivers’ joy
READING Robert Hardman’s article about the new Microlino (Mail) reminded me of a holiday with my wife Ruth in Palma, Mallorca, in 1960, when we rented this bubble car (pictured). It was a unique experience — even finding the fuel tank. Our petrol was hand-pumped from a drum on a street corner. It was handy that, if needed, we could just lift the car and turn it to face the other way. Happy days.
Comments / 0