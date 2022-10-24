ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TU celebrates 100 years of 'Golden Hurricane' nickname at homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In October of 1922, the nickname "Golden Hurricane" was born for The University of Tulsa's football team. Today, TU is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of the name. Tulsa is hosting Southern Methodist University at 2:30 p.m. for this year's homecoming game. At the game, there...
TULSA, OK
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of 17-year-old Malayan tiger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old Malayan tiger named Gahara after he was humanly euthanized. While being treated for lameness in one of his legs, a physical exam revealed that cancer was present and had spread to other parts of his body, the zoo said.
TULSA, OK
BOK announces Shania Twain concert

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced Friday that Shania Twain is coming to Tulsa. The stop will be part of her Queen of Me Tour with special guest Breland. Anyone interested can buy tickets for the June 3 show starting next Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
Bedlam sells out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Thursday that what is most likely the last Bedlam game with Oklahoma State has sold out. OU's Athletic Department said with Bedlam selling out, OU's game against Baylor is the only home game of the season remaining with tickets for sale.
NORMAN, OK
Circle Cinema hosts advance screening of the new movie 'Till'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema hosted an advance screening of the new movie Till right here in Tulsa. The film is centered around the story of Emmett Till and his lynching in Mississippi in 1955, as well as the gains made in the civil right movement as a result of the work of his mother in the aftermath.
TULSA, OK
Study says average Tulsans can't 'live comfortably'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study suggests the average Tulsan cannot afford to live comfortably while buying or renting a home. The study by the website GoBankingRates defines “living comfortably” as only dedicating 50% of one’s income to necessities. Ginny Hensley, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s vice president of communications, said that’s becoming less and less feasible across the country.
TULSA, OK
Fundraiser nears goal to help Bixby family get water

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — If the city won't fix it, we will - that's the underlying message of a fundraiser to help a Bixby family get water flowing into their home again. It comes after repeated pleas to the city of Bixby for help have fallen on deaf ears.
BIXBY, OK
Cherokee Nation's Emmy-award-winning Jennifer Loren speaks at imagineNATIVE

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Emmy-award-winning filmmaker and director of the Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content, Jennifer Loren, recently presented as an industry leader at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in Toronto. The festival will continue through October 30. ImagineNATIVE is the largest annual Indigenous media arts...
TULSA, OK
Sapulpa Public Schools dedicates new Marine Corps training facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Public Schools, along with Sapulpa American Legion Post #36 and the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Major Jerry Swepston Marine Corps Training Facility. The new 4,800 sq. ft. facility is the result of the hard...
SAPULPA, OK
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK
TPD searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying this person of interest. This man is suspected of presenting himself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions, according to TPD. Anyone with information on...
TULSA, OK
SMU starts fast, breezes to 45-34 victory over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preston Stone passed to Rashee Rice for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and SMU never trailed in a 45-34 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. Tyler Lavine followed with the first of his three short touchdown runs on the day and SMU...
TULSA, OK
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for Halloween weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Bixby Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Friday and Saturday. OHP says the checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

