49ers count on bigger impact in game 2 with McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey just wanted to make sure he knew his limited plays well enough to line up in the correct spot and run them properly for his debut with the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will be a much bigger part of the game plan this week now that he has a full week to learn the offense and prepare for a key game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey was acquired late last week in a trade with Carolina.
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had a 53-yard touchdown run to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. He punctuated the moment by hurling the ball into the seats behind the end zone. The Vikings picked up a 24-16 victory in his hometown that raised their record to 5-1. That scamper through the Dolphins secondary was Cook’s first rush of more than 15 yards this season. He also had a 23-yard reception on Oct. 9 against Chicago. Cook and the Vikings are seeking more consistency from their ground game when they host Arizona on Sunday.
Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said the offense is making far too many mental mistakes. The reigning MVP says he’s going to hold guys accountable. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and wide receiver Sammy Watkins say they understand Rodgers’ approach.
Brian Allen’s return could lift beleaguered Rams’ O-line
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after missing the last five games because of knee surgery. Allen’s absence was the first of several injuries on the offensive line, which has given up 22 sacks through six games this season after allowing a total of 31 in 2021 en route to winning the Super Bowl. Allen had excess fluid drained from his knee prior to the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, and underwent surgery the day after the 31-10 loss.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson says he’s ‘ready to roll’ in London
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday at the Harrow School outside London. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. Hackett held Wilson out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson has only missed four games as a pro and is in the midst of his worst season. The Broncos are 2-5 despite an impressive defense.
Raiders focus on coaches’ grades rather than other resources
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Last year and at the start of this season, Las Vegas Raiders second-year linebacker Divine Deablo used to focus on analytical websites, paying attention to his grades. Now he focuses on making his coaches happy. While Deablo ranks 55th out of 79 linebackers on Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, he’s ranked first on the Raiders, and 15th in the league, with 59 combo tackles, and second with 29 solo tackles. For veterans like linebacker Denzel Perryman and Duron Harmon, they too paid attention at the start of their careers, but quickly learned analytics and grades outside the organization don’t amount to much, or, at least not as much as what their coaches say.
Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no
Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders. Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens on a short week as the teams meet Thursday night in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.
Jets’ Moore returns, will play after trade request last week
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. The second-round pick out of Mississippi caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but has just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games this season.
Pats’ QB Jones believes he deserves to be starter vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones says he wants to start this week against the Jets and believes he deserves to remain in the lineup despite struggling in his return to the field following three-game absence because of an ankle injury. He declined to say definitively whether he’s been told he will be the starter, but he was not on the first injury report of the week and was not wearing the brace he played with during Monday’s loss to Chicago. He lasted only three series in that game, throwing an interception before being benched for backup Bailey Zappe. Coach Bill Belichick declined to say whether Jones will remain the starter.
Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Whether it’s offensive tackles Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas, defensive backs Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant, or running back Ken Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks have received a wealth of production from their rookie draft class. That’s a big reason why Seattle is sitting at 4-3 and currently on top of the NFC West. Cross and Lucas have played every snap at left and right tackle. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four and Bryant leads the league in forced fumbles with four. And Walker is coming off the best game of his young career with 167 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. the Chargers.
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.
‘Underdog’ Heinicke changes Washington Commanders identity
Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback has changed the identity of their offense. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz. But his instincts and ability to extend plays may be better suited for the Commanders looking to hold onto the ball and sustain long drives. And Heinicke’s underdog story going from out of the league to quarantine quarterback to a roster mainstay has made him popular among teammates. Coach Ron Rivera thinks Heinicke’s attitude has also helped the team.
Bills rule out CB Tre’Davious White from facing Packers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago. He’s missed 11 months with a torn ligament. Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on injured reserve.
Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore. It’s his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. A third-round pick in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season with an injured biceps suffered in a training camp practice. Phillips had been handling signal-calling duties since Anthony Walker Jr. sustained a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3. He leads the Browns with 46 tackles and has two sacks.
No. 12 UCLA looks to get back on track against Stanford
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday. The Cardinal have won two straight and snapped their 10-game conference losing streak with a 15-14 victory last week over Arizona State. The Bruins look to get back to their winning ways after last Saturday’s loss at Oregon, but have not defeated Stanford at the Rose Bowl since 2008. Stanford coach David Shaw has a 10-2 mark against UCLA. The road team has won the last four meetings in this series. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to ‘grow up fast’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty. It was a somewhat risky decision considering the Jaguars were left with an inexperienced backfield. But it was a clear indication the Jaguars are moving forward with Etienne, a first-round pick in 2021 who missed his entire rookie season following a foot injury.
College GameDay in for an experience
Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. Steinbrenner, speaking as he left the Yankees’ player development complex., said he believes Boone is a very good manager and “I don’t see a change there.” Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the ALCS. The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.
Klay Thompson, Warriors hope to keep cool vs. Heat
Klay Thompson will get an opportunity to rebound from a rare embarrassing moment when the Golden State Warriors entertain the
