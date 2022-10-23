FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones says he wants to start this week against the Jets and believes he deserves to remain in the lineup despite struggling in his return to the field following three-game absence because of an ankle injury. He declined to say definitively whether he’s been told he will be the starter, but he was not on the first injury report of the week and was not wearing the brace he played with during Monday’s loss to Chicago. He lasted only three series in that game, throwing an interception before being benched for backup Bailey Zappe. Coach Bill Belichick declined to say whether Jones will remain the starter.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO