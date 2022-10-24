ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
ClutchPoints

3 Packers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Commanders as Aaron Rodgers struggles

The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight contest as the Washington Commanders defeated them 23-21. It was another atrocious performance for Green Bay’s offense, which is led by future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The offense only reached the endzone twice, as the Packers’ defense contributed six points with a De’Vondre Campbell pick-six. This was a game that Green Bay needed to end, but they were unable to get it done, continuing their spell.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Packers Kickoff Salute To Service Campaign

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Packers are selling bandannas this year as part of their annual Salute to Service campaign. The bandannas are being sold to benefit Patriot K9s of Wisconsin. It’s a Wausau-based organization that trains service dogs and matches them with veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other effects of their service.
GREEN BAY, WI

