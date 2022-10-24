Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds
The Buffalo Bills take on the underperforming Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn't taking them lightly.
Maybe the Packers shouldn’t be buyers at the trade deadline
Maybe the Green Bay Packers shouldn’t be buyers at the trade deadline, after all. This time of year, contending teams often pick up the phone with the aim of striking a deal for a player before the trade deadline. A move could be the difference between winning a championship or falling short.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
3 Packers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Commanders as Aaron Rodgers struggles
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight contest as the Washington Commanders defeated them 23-21. It was another atrocious performance for Green Bay’s offense, which is led by future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The offense only reached the endzone twice, as the Packers’ defense contributed six points with a De’Vondre Campbell pick-six. This was a game that Green Bay needed to end, but they were unable to get it done, continuing their spell.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on 'Dreamy' LB Matt Milano: 'Never a Mismatch'
The consistent defensive play of Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been a dream come true for the team in more ways than one.
94.3 Jack FM
Packers Kickoff Salute To Service Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Packers are selling bandannas this year as part of their annual Salute to Service campaign. The bandannas are being sold to benefit Patriot K9s of Wisconsin. It’s a Wausau-based organization that trains service dogs and matches them with veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other effects of their service.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: 'He Can Wreck a Game'
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has clearly caught the attention of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Comments / 0