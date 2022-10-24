Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
nbcboston.com
2 Pets Killed, Firefighter Injured in Milford Fire
One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
nbcboston.com
Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Rhode Island
Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition. The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area. A 21 year old woman was driving one of...
nbcboston.com
Community Rattled by Early Morning Shooting in Dorchester
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
nbcboston.com
19-Year-Old From Mass. Clocked Driving Over 120 MPH on NH Highway
A Massachusetts man was driving recklessly Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 19-year-old Jake Marley, of Boxford, Mass., was behind the wheel of a black BMW coupe around 7:25 a.m. when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 121 mph on I-95 south. The BMW was subsequently stopped in North Hampton, and Marley was summonsed for reckless operation.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Help to Identify Person in Connection to Suspicious Fire
Marblehead Fire are looking for the public's help to identify a man in connection to a suspicious fire at a building under construction on Monday. The person was seen in footage at the time of the fire near the scene. The fire was initially reported at 265 Pleasant St. at...
nbcboston.com
Missing 11-year-old Boy Found: Boston Police
The Boston Police Department has found the 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who had been missing since earlier Saturday evening. Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. Boston police said Sunday he had been located but did not provide further...
nbcboston.com
Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say
Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department. Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for...
nbcboston.com
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Peabody Car Wash
A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while at a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, state police said. According to state police, the North Andover woman sustained serious lower body injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after being hit around 2:36 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash.
nbcboston.com
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
nbcboston.com
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
nbcboston.com
Car, MBTA Train Collide in Stoughton, Causing Minor Injuries, Snarling Transit
A car and an MBTA train collided in Stoughton Friday, causing minor injuries and blocking a street, police say. Commuter Rail service on the Stoughton Line was ending a stop early "until further notice." The blocked street near Stoughton Center is expected to be closed for several hours, according to...
nbcboston.com
7-Year-Old Brings Loaded Gun to Dorchester School, Boston Police Say
A 7-year-old student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday, police say. Boston police officers responded to Up Academy Holland School, located at 85 Olney Street, around 3:33 p.m. for a report of a student with a firearm and recovered the weapon from the student. Police did not say how the gun was discovered.
nbcboston.com
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
nbcboston.com
Harvard Students Warned After Series of Overnight Break-ins
Students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are on alert after someone broke into multiple dorms overnight, swiping pricey electronics among other things. The Harvard University Police Department sent a warning to students on Saturday, saying four incidents had been reported. According to campus police, all four break-ins happened at...
nbcboston.com
Woman, Man Suspected in String of Armed Robberies Arrested in Malden
A monthslong series of armed robberies has come to an end in Malden, Massachusetts, officials said, with the arrest of a woman and man Wednesday night. Marie McCallum of Malden hid from the camera in court Thursday as she was arraigned on a charge of attempted armed robbery. George Johnson, also from Malden, is expected to face a judge Friday.
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid sat in a Brockton courtroom and watched as the contractor he’d previously hired entered a not guilty plea to larceny. Last month, we told you how Reid and his wife had hired Steven Docchio to install a pool and patio in their East Bridgewater backyard. The couple saved up for the project as a therapy option for their 10-year-old son, who has autism.
nbcboston.com
Black Community Leaders Call for End to Violence After Barber's Killing in Dorchester
Black community leaders are calling for an end to violence in Boston after several recent shootings, including one that killed a beloved barber in Dorchester. Friends of Max Hylton, who was fatally shot while working at Celebrity Cut Wednesday night, lit candles to honor his memory Friday night. "He had...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Work Checklist Grew During Shutdown, MBTA GM Says
While Orange Line slow zones continue to frustrate riders and puzzle onlookers who expected to see more improvements after a major maintenance shutdown, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak on Thursday defended the speed restrictions as "prioritizing safety." Poftak told the MBTA Board of Directors that "we haven't done the best...
Comments / 0