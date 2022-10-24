ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy