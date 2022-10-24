Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
And so it has come to this for the Denver Broncos.
TMZ.com
Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
NFL Fans Are Very Bothered By Russell Wilson's In-Flight Activities
t's no secret at this point that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a unique personality. But his claim about how he spent the Broncos' eight-hour flight from Denver to London on Wednesday represents a whole new level of weird. Wilson said he spent four hours of the flight stretching and ...
Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make some trade calls.
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The UW has a pair of pledged recruits for its next basketball class.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Prediction: Buccaneers Continue To Slide On Short Week
For the first time in over a month, we have a Thursday Night Football matchup that looks good on paper. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and look to keep it that way. While the records aren’t as great as what we thought they’d be at this point in the year, it’s Tom Brady vs. Lamar Jackson.
Super Bowl XLIX Hero is Reportedly Working Out For Dolphins Today
A familiar face in the AFC East is working out with the Miami Dolphins today. As reported by ESPN's Field Yates, cornerback Malcolm Butler was spotted amongst a group of players at a Dolphins workout Tuesday afternoon. "The Dolphins worked out a group of players today including veteran CB ...
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113
Summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons.
