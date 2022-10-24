ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards

Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Gore Rangers sneak by Panthers to advance to 2A state soccer semifinal

The feisty No. 9 Lake County boys soccer team was as advertised – which is to say they probably were mis-ranked in the 2A state soccer playoff bracket. On Saturday, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Vail Mountain School, but there were to be no crazy upsets on Rutley Heinemann’s watch. The VMS sophomore tallied two goals – including rebounding his own second-half penalty kick deflection — to give the Gore Rangers a hard-earned 2-1 victory and state semifinal berth.
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A parking plan that hurts local workers

How is it possible that the Vail Town Council approved this new parking plan? I just don’t see how this mess was approved. Did anyone else see the chaos when trying to buy passes on Oct. 19? I did. Buy online? No thank you. What used to be a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority

As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event

Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub

Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween

The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

ESPN sells majority stake of X Games to global firm; new CEO talks about future

More than two decades in, X Games is set for a makeover. How substantial of one is still to be determined. On Wednesday, it was announced that ESPN — which created the franchise, first held in 1995 — had sold its majority stake to MSP Sports Capital. ESPN will maintain a minority position and continue to broadcast the events, but the day-to-day operational control of both the summer and winter contests is now in new hands.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change

Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum

Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy