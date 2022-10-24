Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County￼
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber —...
Large slash piles set to burn near Vail could create quite a show this winter
Four miles north of Vail in the White River National Forest, a logging project known as the Piney Timber Sale has resulted in the collection of massive, machine-built slash piles. Those piles will have to be burned this winter, part of a large effort underway in the White River National...
Last call for 7 Hermits Brewing Co. at Eagle Ranch location as locals’ favorite gets set to close Friday
7 Hermits Brewing Co., the popular bar and restaurant with locations in Eagle and Vail, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be closing its Eagle location permanently on Friday, Oct. 28. The Vail location will remain open for business. 7 Hermits has been a staple in the...
Gore Rangers sneak by Panthers to advance to 2A state soccer semifinal
The feisty No. 9 Lake County boys soccer team was as advertised – which is to say they probably were mis-ranked in the 2A state soccer playoff bracket. On Saturday, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Vail Mountain School, but there were to be no crazy upsets on Rutley Heinemann’s watch. The VMS sophomore tallied two goals – including rebounding his own second-half penalty kick deflection — to give the Gore Rangers a hard-earned 2-1 victory and state semifinal berth.
From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday but there are plenty of things going on for the kids and adults leading up to the spooky holiday. We’ve listed them out by day so you can plan to do as much or as little as you like around the Vail Valley this Halloween season.
Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more
Keystone Ski Resort will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a host of activities and fanfare to kick off the winter season. The ski resort will open with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards honors local first responders for outstanding service
Swathes of pink and orange illuminated the sky as the colors were presented, the national anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the invocation was given, kicking off the ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County and Starting Hearts. This...
Letter: A parking plan that hurts local workers
How is it possible that the Vail Town Council approved this new parking plan? I just don’t see how this mess was approved. Did anyone else see the chaos when trying to buy passes on Oct. 19? I did. Buy online? No thank you. What used to be a...
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event
Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub
Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween
The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
ESPN sells majority stake of X Games to global firm; new CEO talks about future
More than two decades in, X Games is set for a makeover. How substantial of one is still to be determined. On Wednesday, it was announced that ESPN — which created the franchise, first held in 1995 — had sold its majority stake to MSP Sports Capital. ESPN will maintain a minority position and continue to broadcast the events, but the day-to-day operational control of both the summer and winter contests is now in new hands.
Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change
Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0