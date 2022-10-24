Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Minnesota Twins: Is Edouard Julien legit and can he help in 2023?
The Minnesota Twins enter 2023 facing some major questions. After falling apart to end 2022, the team was left to pick up the pieces and start focusing towards next season. While the roster has some good pieces, there are some big needs for the team to address before Opening Day.
FOX43.com
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0