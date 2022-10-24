ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”

Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”

Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”

Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
MMA Fighting

Calvin Kattar roots for Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s got a chance against everybody’

Calvin Kattar has no issues with Alexander Volkanovski challenging for a second title. In fact, he’s rooting for the featherweight kingpin. On Saturday, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280. During his post-fight interview, Makhachev and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov called for a fight against Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski happy obliged, and with that, the fight is seemingly set in stone.
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’

Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Javier Mendez: Beneil Dariush deserves UFC title shot, but fans want Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez admits that Beneil Dariush should be next in line for a title shot but says that’s not how the UFC works. Mendez cornered another fighter to a championship when he helped guide Islam Makhachev to the lightweight title this past Saturday. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) submitted Charles Oliveira in Round 2 at UFC 280 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 98 with Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Chase Hooper, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, and Josh Fremd

The 98th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 63. We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (2:23). Next, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (17:33) comes on. UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (30:44) then stops by. Then, UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa (47:47) joins the show. UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes (1:01:20) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (1:12:45).
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev on the target list of David Benavidez

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he wants to move up to 175 to take on IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev after getting a fight against Canelo Alvarez. Beterbiev’s power will be a problem for Benavidez, as he’s not taken on anyone with that kind of strength before.

