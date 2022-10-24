Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”
Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
MMA Fighting
Calvin Kattar roots for Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s got a chance against everybody’
Calvin Kattar has no issues with Alexander Volkanovski challenging for a second title. In fact, he’s rooting for the featherweight kingpin. On Saturday, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280. During his post-fight interview, Makhachev and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov called for a fight against Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski happy obliged, and with that, the fight is seemingly set in stone.
Georges St-Pierre to serve as co-host of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view
A legendary and familiar face to MMA fans will be part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva spectacle. Former UFC two-division Georges St-Pierre has been tabbed to serve as co-host of the Showtime pay-per-view, Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday on social media. In a tweet, Paul followed up the...
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
Javier Mendez: Beneil Dariush deserves UFC title shot, but fans want Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez admits that Beneil Dariush should be next in line for a title shot but says that’s not how the UFC works. Mendez cornered another fighter to a championship when he helped guide Islam Makhachev to the lightweight title this past Saturday. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) submitted Charles Oliveira in Round 2 at UFC 280 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 98 with Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Chase Hooper, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, and Josh Fremd
The 98th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 63. We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (2:23). Next, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (17:33) comes on. UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (30:44) then stops by. Then, UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa (47:47) joins the show. UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes (1:01:20) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (1:12:45).
Cory Sandhagen fires back at Marlon Vera: 'I'd be glad to whoop your ass' after a full camp
Cory Sandhagen clapped back at Marlon Vera for accusing him of avoiding a fight. Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) said the UFC offered him Sandhagen on short notice for the UFC Fight Night 214 main event Nov. 5, which Sandhagen declined. He took issue with Sandhagen turning the fight down and put him on blast.
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev on the target list of David Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he wants to move up to 175 to take on IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev after getting a fight against Canelo Alvarez. Beterbiev’s power will be a problem for Benavidez, as he’s not taken on anyone with that kind of strength before.
Comments / 0