Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule

By 6abc Digital Staff via Monday, October 24, 2022 12:37AM
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first NL pennant since 2009, defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Bryce Harper's 8th-inning two-run homer helped lift the team to a 4-3 victory.

Fans are basking in the moment as the Phillies are headed to the World Series.

The Phillies are now headed to the World Series to face the Houston Astros.

Here's a full look at the tentative schedule:

  • Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, October 28 -- 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, October 29 -- 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia -- Mon, October 31 -- 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia -- Tues, November 1 -- 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia -- Wed, November 2 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)
  • Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, November 4 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)
  • Game 7: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, November 5 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)

Fans can register at phillies.com for an opportunity to purchase tickets for the games in South Philly.

Registration will end on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m.

Winning entries will be notified via email by Saturday, Oct. 29, with the opportunity to purchase a potential World Series game, based on availability.

Phillies remind fans that you are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase Phillies World Series tickets by registering.

Click here for more ticket information from Citizens Bank Park.

Houston, you have a problem: Phillies and their fans!

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

