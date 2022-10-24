Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first NL pennant since 2009, defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. Bryce Harper's 8th-inning two-run homer helped lift the team to a 4-3 victory.
Fans are basking in the moment as the Phillies are headed to the World Series.The Phillies are now headed to the World Series to face the Houston Astros. Here's a full look at the tentative schedule:
- Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, October 28 -- 8:03 p.m.
- Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, October 29 -- 8:03 p.m.
- Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia -- Mon, October 31 -- 8:03 p.m.
- Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia -- Tues, November 1 -- 8:03 p.m.
- Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia -- Wed, November 2 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)
- Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, November 4 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)
- Game 7: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, November 5 -- 8:03 p.m. (*If necessary)
Houston, you have a problem: Phillies and their fans!
