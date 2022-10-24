Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
backingthepack.com
Tony Gibson a potential candidate for the Charlotte head coaching job
There’s a vacancy down the road in Charlotte after the 49ers fired head coach Will Healy over the weekend. Healy led the program to its first and only bowl appearance back in 2019, but I guess that didn’t earn him much benefit of the doubt from his administration.
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Charlotte Stories
UNC Charlotte names Ohio State Leader as Next Provost
Alicia Bertone, DVM, Ph.D., has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNC Charlotte. She will begin her duties Jan. 3, 2023. Bertone, a prolific biomedical researcher and veterinarian, joins Charlotte from The Ohio State University, where she most recently served as interim associate vice provost of strategic data and analysis.
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy, which varies depending on employee roles and functions. That’s after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines. Roles that require in-office work, including employees at financial centers, will continue to be...
