Charlotte, NC

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
UNC Charlotte names Ohio State Leader as Next Provost

Alicia Bertone, DVM, Ph.D., has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNC Charlotte. She will begin her duties Jan. 3, 2023. Bertone, a prolific biomedical researcher and veterinarian, joins Charlotte from The Ohio State University, where she most recently served as interim associate vice provost of strategic data and analysis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
