swimswam.com
WATCH: Simone Manuel Swim First 100 Yard Free in 4+ Years, Leon Marchand 3:41 IM
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel is back in the pool at Arizona State. She swam a 48.40 in the 100 yard free on Saturday. Archive photo via Arena. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel made her return to competitive swimming on Saturday as part of Arizona State’s dual meet against the University of Wisconsin.
ESPN
French Open: Kidambi beats Sen, Sameer stuns Ginting
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian duel to advance to the men's singles second round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris on Wednesday. Sameer Verma, meanwhile, registered an upset win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia to also progress to the second round. Srikanth,...
swimswam.com
World Record Holder Tomoru Honda Opting Out Of SC Worlds
SCM (25m) When the Japanese roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships was released we knew that 15-year-old Mio Narita was absent, despite having won the 400m IM title at the nation’s qualifying meet. Now we know of another absence. Newly-minted World Record holder Tomoru Honda confirmed...
swimswam.com
Simone Manuel Swims 22.1 50, 48.4 100 Free in First Races Since Tokyo Olympics
SCY (25 Yards) Arizona State hosted a dual meet against Wisconsin over the weekend, splitting with the Badgers. Some of the ASU pro swimmers raced as well, which was notable in two cases in particular. Firstly, Olympic champion and American Record holder Simone Manuel swam her first races since the...
swimswam.com
Diann Uustal Breaks Six Masters World Records At Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic
SCM (25 meters) The 14th Annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic Meet saw 15 world and national records fall over the weekend of Oct. 14-16. The unique short course meters competition returned to the historic Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Masters swimmers of any level – from beginner to elite – are welcome to celebrate fast swimming and camaraderie within the community.
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
swimswam.com
Italy’s Di Liddo Earns Multiple Wins In Saint-Dizier
SCM (25m) The 30th International Meeting of Saint-Dizier wrapped up from France over the weekend, with the host nation taking on visiting swimmers from the likes of Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and beyond. The 3-day affair took place in the short course meters format, giving athletes a chance to test...
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
speedonthewater.com
222 Offshore Australia A Scratch From Key West Worlds
A driving force in the Class 1 offshore racing resurgence since it began in 2019, the 222 Offshore Australia team has officially withdrawn from the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships, November 6-13, in Key West, Fla. The team announced its decision to fans through a post on its Instagram page.
swimswam.com
Testing the Waters: FINA to Enter New Frontier With Wearable Technology in Races
"It’s going to basically demystify what it takes to make an Olympic final, what it takes to make the Olympics,” said TritonWear CEO Tristan Lehari. FINA is entering a new frontier with its recent rule change regarding wearable technology in races taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. Technological breakthroughs...
NBC Sports
Matterhorn Alpine skiing World Cup downhills canceled
Four World Cup downhill races over the next two weeks that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy were called off due to a lack of snow on the final 300 meters of the course following an unseasonably warm fall and an unfavorable weather forecast. Two men’s downhills this weekend...
Diamonds debutante Donnell Wallam stood up and showed ‘stick to sport’ crowd got it wrong
A moment on Wednesday night in Newcastle will surely go down in Australian sporting folklore. Donnell Wallam, who became just the third Indigenous woman to represent the Diamonds, lit up the arena as she scored a last-gasp goal with a trademark layup to seal victory over old rivals England with six seconds remaining on the clock.
Cameron Norrie battles back to progress in Austria
British number one Cameron Norrie saw off Argentinian Pedro Cachin in three sets in the first round of the Erste Bank Open.Seventh seed Norrie is still in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals but needs a deep run in Vienna to boost his chances of making next month’s season-ending tournament.The world number 13 had to fight back from a set down to beat lucky loser Cachin 3-6 6-2 7-6 (1) in over two hours at Wiener Stadthalle.Yes He Cam! 💪@cam_norrie defeats Pedro Cachin 3-6 6-2 7-6 to advance in Vienna!@ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/ViQCMPiP9r— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 25,...
Bianchi Oltre RC's 'Air Deflectors' not allowed in UCI races
New bike from Italian manufacturers will only be legal without their funky aero additions
Troy Podmilsak of Park City lands on podium in Swiss Big Air World Cup
CHUR, Switz. — U.S. Freeski Team athlete Troy Podmilsak, 18, of Park City, placed 3rd in the opening World Cup Big Air in Chur, Switzerland. He was the youngest athlete […]
NBC Sports
Victor Wembanyama, ‘Wembamania’ sweep France with two years until Paris Olympics
France lost to the U.S. by five points in the Tokyo Olympic men’s basketball final. Could Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 18-year-old favored to be the 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 pick, help Les Bleus reverse that result at the 2024 Paris Games?. “Wembamania” is sweeping France, and everyone is...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New-look U.S. teams headline the world gymnastics championships, live on Peacock from Nov. 1-6. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
tennismajors.com
Nadal set for competition at Paris Masters and ATP Finals in Turin, says coach Carlos Moya
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly a go for this year’s Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, according to his coach Carlos Moya, per Spanish TV. Carlos Moya saying Nadal is preparing the Rolex Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin ! https://t.co/BI0UUSAjnp.
tennismajors.com
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis commentator Brian Clark on pressure behind Fritz and Tiafoe: "It's go big or go home"
Tennis commentator Brian Clark believes that Fritz and Tiafoe will have major pressure to go deep at grand slams next year. Both Fritz and Tiafoe have had pretty strong years overall with both set to finish in the top 30 at the end of the year. The Americans have had decent outings at grand slams lately but according to Clark it's not enough because the American culture demands success:
