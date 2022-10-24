ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain ending, turning much cooler

Our very dry streak has ended! Through October 24th, this October was ranked the 2nd driest on record for Indianapolis. The city had only received 0.09″ of rainfall for the month. In fact, we turned dry in late September. 0.09″ of rainfall is all we recorded in Indianapolis from September 25th through October 24th. That’s the driest for that stretch of dates on record! Well, that all came to an end on Tuesday. Rainfall filled into the state, dropping more than 1″ in many locations. Indianapolis picked up 1.06″ of rainfall yesterday. That dropped us well out of the running for the driest October on record (now ranking 42nd). That was the largest single day rainfall we’ve had since August 29th when 1.99″ of rain fell.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"

Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on... Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice" Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. “I’ve always had this idea of starting my own gym, specifically for amputees,” said Curtis Wainman, who specializes in working with people with lower extremity amputations. Wainman, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be several downtown visitors sporting FFA jackets, as the city plays host to the organization’s annual gathering this week. The National FFA Convention is one of the biggest annual events that comes to Indianapolis each year, and brings about $40 million into the local economy as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE

