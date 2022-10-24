Our very dry streak has ended! Through October 24th, this October was ranked the 2nd driest on record for Indianapolis. The city had only received 0.09″ of rainfall for the month. In fact, we turned dry in late September. 0.09″ of rainfall is all we recorded in Indianapolis from September 25th through October 24th. That’s the driest for that stretch of dates on record! Well, that all came to an end on Tuesday. Rainfall filled into the state, dropping more than 1″ in many locations. Indianapolis picked up 1.06″ of rainfall yesterday. That dropped us well out of the running for the driest October on record (now ranking 42nd). That was the largest single day rainfall we’ve had since August 29th when 1.99″ of rain fell.

