Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Thieves wreak havoc on Halloween displays in Irvington
Thieves are putting a damper on the Halloween festivities in Irvington. Not one, but two different displays have been targeted by thieves.
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
‘Thief has a small Halloweenie’: Indiana man hits back at spooky display thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Chris Ray has lived at his home on Webster Avenue for six years,...
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: When does daylight saving time end?
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here and it is turning cooler and we are losing daylight. This might have you wondering when do we turn our clocks back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means when you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5, you turn the clocks back one hour.
Rain ending, turning much cooler
Our very dry streak has ended! Through October 24th, this October was ranked the 2nd driest on record for Indianapolis. The city had only received 0.09″ of rainfall for the month. In fact, we turned dry in late September. 0.09″ of rainfall is all we recorded in Indianapolis from September 25th through October 24th. That’s the driest for that stretch of dates on record! Well, that all came to an end on Tuesday. Rainfall filled into the state, dropping more than 1″ in many locations. Indianapolis picked up 1.06″ of rainfall yesterday. That dropped us well out of the running for the driest October on record (now ranking 42nd). That was the largest single day rainfall we’ve had since August 29th when 1.99″ of rain fell.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"
Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on... Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice" Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have...
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals
Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. “I’ve always had this idea of starting my own gym, specifically for amputees,” said Curtis Wainman, who specializes in working with people with lower extremity amputations. Wainman, who...
Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be several downtown visitors sporting FFA jackets, as the city plays host to the organization’s annual gathering this week. The National FFA Convention is one of the biggest annual events that comes to Indianapolis each year, and brings about $40 million into the local economy as well.
Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time. Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor...
Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.
Police: Mom says daughter with dwarfism dumped in 'white trash' Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Why was an adopted Ukrainian woman with dwarfism allegedly abandoned in a North 11th Street apartment?. A detective says the woman's mother saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice. An Indiana State Police detective was among many witnesses to...
Missing child and mother located, IMPD says
UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
Indiana Teacher is Being Called a ‘Hero’ After Saving the Life of a Choking Student
The teacher, Mason Wetzel, a graduate of Indiana University and formerly a Castle High School football standout, teaches middle school art at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center for Wayne Township Schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Monday, October 24th, 2022, during his lunch duty, he had to do something he...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
