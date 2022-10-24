Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
Johnson continuing to 'soak it all in'
South Carolina linebacker Brad Johnson knows there are only two home games left on the schedule and is beginning to take it all in during his sixth year in Columbia. Johnson has played in all seven games for the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) this season and has recorded 30 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception.
Paris provides update on Brown's status
South Carolina took the court on Wednesday night for Garnet & Black Madness without one of its veteran leaders. Forward Hayden Brown was in attendance at Colonial Life Arena but did not suit up and take part in the festivities. After the event, head coach Lamont Paris provided an update...
Observations from Garnet & Black Madness
The South Carolina men’s basketball team held its Garnet & Black Madness event on Wednesday night with over 2,000 people at the Colonial Life Arena.
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum
Head coach Shane Beamer joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon and discussed everything South Carolina following their big win.
Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing
South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu has all the traits necessary to become an impact defender off the edge in college.
Paris recaps Jackson's performance on Wednesday night
The South Carolina men's basketball team took the court for the first time in front of a crowd in the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night during Garnet & Black Madness. One player that many people wanted to get their eye on was forward GG Jackson. The former five-star didn’t have the best night shooting the ball but showed off some of his athleticism on a few dunks in the scrimmage and then in the dunk contest which concluded the festivities.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind
Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
Back to the basics: University of South Carolina reclaims 'USC' name, retires 'UofSC' branding
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the University of South Carolina decided to adopt the UofSC logo in 2019, people were a little confused. After all, USC had always been USC -- no matter what that other school on the West Coast says. Well, now, the University of South Carolina announced...
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
Howard weighs in on A&M win
Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
247Sports
Two Gamecocks earn SEC weekly honors
Two South Carolina football players have won weekly honors after the team’s 30-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Defensive back Darius Rush earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week while kickoff returner Xavier Legette earned the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The...
University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
Lloyd signs NIL deal with Clean Energy
The deals keep rolling in for South Carolina football players through its partnership with Park Ave. as MarShawn Lloyd is the latest to take advantage of a great string of performances. Lloyd, who has rushed for 451 yards over the last four games, has signed an NIL deal with Clean Energy, an organic, plant-based smoothie brand.
Georgia Getting a Major Resume Boost
Georgia's resume has strengthened up with how good South Carolina and Oregon have looked since losing to the Bulldogs.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
247Sports
