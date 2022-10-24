The South Carolina men's basketball team took the court for the first time in front of a crowd in the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night during Garnet & Black Madness. One player that many people wanted to get their eye on was forward GG Jackson. The former five-star didn’t have the best night shooting the ball but showed off some of his athleticism on a few dunks in the scrimmage and then in the dunk contest which concluded the festivities.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO