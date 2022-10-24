ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks

South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Johnson continuing to 'soak it all in'

South Carolina linebacker Brad Johnson knows there are only two home games left on the schedule and is beginning to take it all in during his sixth year in Columbia. Johnson has played in all seven games for the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) this season and has recorded 30 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Paris provides update on Brown's status

South Carolina took the court on Wednesday night for Garnet & Black Madness without one of its veteran leaders. Forward Hayden Brown was in attendance at Colonial Life Arena but did not suit up and take part in the festivities. After the event, head coach Lamont Paris provided an update...
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Paris recaps Jackson's performance on Wednesday night

The South Carolina men's basketball team took the court for the first time in front of a crowd in the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night during Garnet & Black Madness. One player that many people wanted to get their eye on was forward GG Jackson. The former five-star didn’t have the best night shooting the ball but showed off some of his athleticism on a few dunks in the scrimmage and then in the dunk contest which concluded the festivities.
ORANGEBURG, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind

Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Two Gamecocks earn SEC weekly honors

Two South Carolina football players have won weekly honors after the team’s 30-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Defensive back Darius Rush earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week while kickoff returner Xavier Legette earned the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lloyd signs NIL deal with Clean Energy

The deals keep rolling in for South Carolina football players through its partnership with Park Ave. as MarShawn Lloyd is the latest to take advantage of a great string of performances. Lloyd, who has rushed for 451 yards over the last four games, has signed an NIL deal with Clean Energy, an organic, plant-based smoothie brand.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
247Sports

247Sports

