ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

2022 high school football playoff brackets, with first-round times and dates

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like...
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 9

Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 9 — The final week of the 2022 Michigan high school football regular season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and touchdowns by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor Frankfort’s Ed Schindler as Coach of the Week

Frankfort’s Ed Schindler became the final Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week winner after leading the Panthers to a win over Elk Rapids to finish the regular season. Schindler led Frankfort to an 8-1 record after knocking off Elk Rapids, 36-14, in Week 9 and earning a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent

NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Can Michigan WR Andrel Anthony recapture his magic against Michigan State?

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony returned to his hometown of East Lansing last season with zero career receptions. He left with six, for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including the longest play from scrimmage in the history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. As the teams prepare to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

A year after GLI controversy, WMU hockey gets another shot at Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI – After splitting a two-game series last October against then-No. 1 Michigan, Western Michigan hockey forward Drew Worrad admitted he was looking forward to the rubber match two months later at the 2021 Great Lakes Invitational. It was hard to blame the WMU senior for looking ahead...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy