The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
MLive.com
2022 high school football playoff brackets, with first-round times and dates
A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like...
MLive.com
Vote for the Michigan high school football state champions in each division
Who is ready for the Michigan high school football state playoffs? The five-week tournament begins on Friday as 256 11-player teams begin the championship journey while the 32 teams across the two eight-player divisions begin their four-week trek to the finish line. With the second season ahead of us, we...
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the MHSAA Division 3 state football championship?
A handful of teams have dominated Division 3 when it comes to high school football in Michigan over the past two decades. East Grand Rapids (seven), Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (four) and Detroit Martin Luther King (two) have combined to win 13 of the 20 state championships.
MLive.com
Vote for who you think will win the 2022 Division 2 football state title
Michigan’s high school football playoffs kick off this weekend, and 32 teams in each division will have a chance to bring home some state championship hardware and stamp their name in the history books. For the past five seasons, Warren De La Salle and Muskegon Mona Shores have dominated...
MLive.com
See final 2022 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Michigan’s high school football playoffs have arrived, giving 288 teams the opportunity to survive and advance for the next five weeks. At this point in the year, regular season results and rankings don’t matter come kickoff time, but they do provide insight as to which teams have the best chance to hoist some playoff hardware.
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state tournament scores from region semifinals
Check out scores from the Metro Detroit boys soccer region semifinals from Tuesday night. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 2, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0. Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Running back Darius Taylor dominates opponents
After an impressive junior season with Walled Lake Western, running back Darius Taylor had established himself as one of the state’s top running back talents. His status as one of the state’s best was validated back in April when he committed to play Big Ten football at Minnesota next year.
MLive.com
Meet the top 10 for 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
MLive Media Group has followed the top players from across the Michigan this fall. Now it’s time to narrow our search for the best of them all as we introduce the top 10 candidates for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Josh Burnham of...
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/23/22
We have reached the end of the regular season and the point at which 256 teams face the stresses of a single-elimination tournament. One bad night, and the season is done. Several good ones week after week and Ford Field is in your future. Several key matchups in the southeast...
MLive.com
Top takeaways from Metro Detroit first round football playoff matchups
The state district football pairings are set and there are a ton of Metro Detroit coverage area teams gearing up for what they hope to be a special playoff run. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Metro Detroit area in the wake of Selection Sunday’s aftermath.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 9
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 9 — The final week of the 2022 Michigan high school football regular season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and touchdowns by the...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor Frankfort’s Ed Schindler as Coach of the Week
Frankfort’s Ed Schindler became the final Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week winner after leading the Panthers to a win over Elk Rapids to finish the regular season. Schindler led Frankfort to an 8-1 record after knocking off Elk Rapids, 36-14, in Week 9 and earning a...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 24
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 24 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent
NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
MLive.com
Can Michigan WR Andrel Anthony recapture his magic against Michigan State?
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony returned to his hometown of East Lansing last season with zero career receptions. He left with six, for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including the longest play from scrimmage in the history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. As the teams prepare to...
MLive.com
A year after GLI controversy, WMU hockey gets another shot at Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – After splitting a two-game series last October against then-No. 1 Michigan, Western Michigan hockey forward Drew Worrad admitted he was looking forward to the rubber match two months later at the 2021 Great Lakes Invitational. It was hard to blame the WMU senior for looking ahead...
MLive.com
After silent bus ride, Michigan will keep foot on the gas vs. Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich.— After losing 37-33 to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium last year, the Michigan football team had a quiet bus ride back to Ann Arbor. Players didn’t talk to each other. There was dead silence. Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes remembers it vividly. “I think we...
Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades
Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.
