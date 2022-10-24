Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce calls out the Los Angeles Lakers by using an insult around Kendrick Perkins.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
A Lakers fan clowned on Russell Westbrook's shooting by sharing a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
NBA fans and experts like Kendrick Perkins were shocked to see the altercation between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
TMZ.com
Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's Wife Files For Divorce After 30 Years
Mitch Kupchak's wife is calling quits on the couple's 30-year marriage ... the Charlotte Hornets exec's wife has filed for divorce. Claire Kupchak filed the docs in Los Angeles on Monday, TMZ Sports has learned. In the documents, Claire cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the split. She marked...
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."
Stephen A. Smith sounded off on Russell Westbrook as he stated that the Lakers guard just can't shoot.
Magic Johnson Has Great Advice For Russell Westbrook Amidst Shooting Struggles: "Take Accountability... Quit Trying To Fight The Media And Fans."
Magic Johnson gave Russell Westbrook some good advice.
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
Ben Simmons fouled out of a Brooklyn Nets loss for the second time this season, making fans extremely upset after the game.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0