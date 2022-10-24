ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Hail, tornado threats forecast in North Texas as storms roll through Dallas-Fort Worth

By Emerson Clarridge, Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Hazardous weather remain in the forecast on Monday as thunderstorms move through North Texas neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth .

Damaging winds are the main threat, though some hail and a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, authorities said. In addition, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening across North and Central Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9u8Q_0ik1arZ200
Hazardous weather remained in the forecast on Monday as thunderstorms move through North Texas neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 10:15 a.m. for southeastern Wise, southwestern Denton, eastern Parker and western Tarrant counties. At 9:56 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Decatur to near Springtown to near Western Lake, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gust over 60 mph were expected.

In Wise County, the emergency manager reported damage to buildings in and around Paradise, according to the weather service. Most of the damage was to garage doors that were blown in, according to the report.

A tornado warning was issued Monday morning for southwestern Montague County and northeastern Jack County in north central Texas. The warning ended at 9:15 a.m. Monday, but meteorologists had said severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located just after 8:30 a.m. Monday 11 miles west of Newport, or 14 miles north of Jacksboro, moving northeast at 50 mph.

At that time, radar indicated rotation, but no damage reports have come in so far. During tornado warnings, any flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, trees, windows and vehicles may occur, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

Most of the storms, which are forecast to be strong or severe, were expected to affect the region before 4 pm. on Monday. But another round of strong to severe storms was developing this afternoon and will march eastward through the evening, the weather service said. Damaging winds will be the main threats, but large hail and a few tornadoes may develop as well, especially across Central Texas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for counties west of Fort Worth until 9 p.m. The watch includes Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Stephens and Young among other counties and includes risks of hails up to 1.5 inches in diameter, damaging winds up to 70 mph and a tornado or two.

Heavy rain on Monday may lead to isolated flash flooding.

Most locations in North and Central Texas will see rainfall totals ranging from half an inch to 1 and a half inches from multiple rounds of storms Monday into Tuesday morning, the weather service said. Areas in the northeast and southeast will see up to 2 inches. Isolated totals near 3 inches are possible in parts of North or East Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iC0gZ_0ik1arZ200
Cars travel on wet roads during a rainstorm Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

A steady temperature of about 70 degrees is forecast for Monday. Winds could gust to 25 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. The low Tuesday morning is predicted to be near 50, with a high Tuesday near 70 along with strong northwest winds up to 25 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDIsg_0ik1arZ200
Severe and strong thunderstorms, along with hail and damaging winds, are possible Monday across parts of North Texas ahead of a cold front. National Weather Service Fort Worth

Another round of storms is expected Thursday night into Friday along with another cold front, but severe weather appears unlikely at this time, according to the weather service.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s, the weather service said.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

Open Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations

DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
15K+
Followers
509
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy