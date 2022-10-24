ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?

If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

DeAndre Carter Waiver Wire Week 8: Will His Utilization Lead to More Upside in the Coming Weeks?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Los Angeles Chargers WR DeAndre Carter be a priority addition off the waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 8: Should Managers Buy Low on Dalton Schultz and Sell High on Aaron Jones?

Week 7 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?

We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
profootballnetwork.com

Marquise Goodwin Waiver Wire Week 8: Should You Add Him To Play the Giants?

Has the 2022 fantasy football season already left you scrambling for help on the waiver wire? After DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury, Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin stepped into his role and immediately produced. We’re breaking down whether you should add the playmaker to your fantasy roster against the New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy