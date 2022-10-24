ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time

Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.
Dan Hannebery contemplating shock return to AFL after retiring from St Kilda

Retired Sydney and St Kilda midfielder Dan Hannebery is considering a shock return to the AFL with Gold Coast after only hanging up his boots at the end of the season. The 31-year-old only managed to play 18 games in four seasons for the Saints with persistent injuries keeping him on the treatment table.
"The entire situation was a bit of a circus" - Eubanks on Djokovic deportation from Australia

American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
Victoria Derby betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch

Flemington will host the precursor to the Melbourne Cup this Saturday, with the running of the $2 million Victoria Derby. The race will be run over 2500m and features the best three-year-old horses in the country under set-weight conditions. The winning connections will take home $1.2 million, with Hitotsu taking...
Stoinis blasts Aussies home

MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.

